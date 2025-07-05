"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List: Rita Ora, Lewis Capaldi and More to Appear Week of July 7th

Prime Focus this week revisits Los Angeles after the fires, talks about a a U.S.-backed Gaza humanitarian foundation, and climate change impacts on families in Detroit

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis has announced their guest and Prime Focus topics for the week of July 7th. The daily news show will welcome actors, musicians, politicians, and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and hot-button issues relevant to today’s world.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe.

The newscast streams weeknights starting at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of July 7th-11th:

Monday, July 7 Lewis Capaldi Prime Focus, featuring Kayna Whitworth, explores the Los Angeles wildfires six months after their initial devastation

Tuesday, July 8 Michael C. Hall ( Dexter: Resurrection ) Prime Focus TBA

Wednesday, July 9 Rita Ora ( Heat ) Prime Focus, featuring Tom Soufi-Burridge, highlights a U.S.-backed Gaza humanitarian foundation

Thursday, July 10 TikTalk with creator Sydney Jo ( The Group Chat ) Prime Focus, featuring Somara Theodore, explores the risk that pollutant factories and climate change have on families living in Detroit and the organization fighting for change

Friday, July 11 Ashe, from the newly announced band The Favors ( The Dream )



