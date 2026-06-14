"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List: Jon Batiste, Anthony Ramos, and More to Appear Week of June 15th

Prime Focus topics cover the 20th Anniversary of "An Inconvenient Truth," ivermectin as a potential cancer treatment, and the controversy over data centers.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis has announced their guest and Prime Focus topics for the week of June 15th. The daily news show will welcome actors, musicians, politicians, and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and hot-button issues relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe.

Each evening, Ms. Davis welcomes a variety of guests to discuss personal passions, new projects, and the issues facing our nation. The network has revealed the lineup for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The newscast streams weeknights starting at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of June 15-19:

Monday, June 15 Anthony Ramos (New York City) American commentator Jack Schlossberg All Access with Linsey Davis sits down with Jon Batiste to discuss his three new studio albums, Black Mozart, Monk Meditations, and Monk Movements, coming later this summer and the path that got him where he is today

Tuesday, June 16 Boy George Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) (The Crooked Places Made Straight: Reflections on the Moral Meaning of America) Maggie Rulli (The Snare) Camila Morrone (Something Very Bad is Going to Happen) Prime Focus, featuring Ginger Zee, interviews Al Gore for the 20th anniversary of An Inconvenient Truth

Wednesday, June 17 Janie Hendrix MeKai Curtis (Power Book III: Raising Kanan) Prime Focus, featuring Steve Osunsami, investigates ivermectin as a potential cancer treatment and speaks with famed New York Rangers alum Ron Duguay, who believes the drug has helped his cancer fight despite not being an FDA-approved cancer treatment

Thursday, June 18 Curry Barker (Obsession) Prime Focus, featuring Elizabeth Schulze, examines the growing battle over data centers, with rare access inside one of Google’s facilities, as local protests intensify and lawmakers in nearly a third of U.S. states consider moratorium bills

Friday, June 19 TikTalk with creator Dave Ogleton (So Dad It’s Good: The Ultimate Dad-a-Base of Cringeworthy Dad Jokes) Diego Boneta (Killing Castro)



Where to Watch:

ABC News Live is available on Disney+, Hulu, The Roku Channel, YouTube, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon, Pluto TV, TikTok, ABCNews.com, the ABC News and ABC News Live apps, and more.

ABC News Live is your daily news outlet for breaking national and world news, video news, exclusive interviews, and 24/7 live streaming coverage that will help you stay up to date on the events shaping our world.

