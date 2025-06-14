"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List: Casts of "The Gilded Age," "Ironheart" and More to Appear Week of June 16th

The show also welcomes musicians and bands Lauren Spencer Smith, Fuerza Regida, and Dustin Conrad

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis has announced their guest and Prime Focus topics for the week of June 16th. The daily news show will welcome actors, musicians, politicians, and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and hot-button issues relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe. Each evening, Ms. Davis welcomes a variety of guests to discuss personal passions, new projects, and the issues facing our nation. The network has revealed the lineup for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The newscast streams weeknights starting at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of June 16th-20th:

Monday, June 16 Morgan Spector and Carrie Coon ( The Gilded Age ) Prime Focus TBA

Tuesday, June 17 Lauren Spencer Smith ( THE ART OF BEING A MESS ) Prime Focus TBA

Wednesday, June 18 Regional Mexican band Fuerza Regida ( 111XPANTIA ) Prime Focus, featuring Matt Gutman, sharing inspiring stories surrounding the Army’s 250th birthday, with incredible access inside their future-soldiers’ camp, designed to help out-of-shape Americans enlist and turn the tide on recruitment challenges

Thursday, June 19 Destin Conrad ( LOVE ON DIGITAL ) TikTalk with Raegan Lynch ( Starting Over My Whole Entire Life ) Prime Focus goes inside the competition and tradition surrounding cattle ranching out West, with an in-depth look at why generations of ranchers say their craft is critically important and how the next generation is stepping up to fill the void

Friday, June 20 Anthony Ramos and Dominique Thorne ( Ironheart )



Where to Watch:

ABC News Live is available on Disney+, Hulu, The Roku Channel, YouTube, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon, Pluto TV, TikTok, ABCNews.com, the ABC News and ABC News Live apps, and more.

ABC News Live is your daily news outlet for breaking national and world news, video news, exclusive interviews and 24/7 live streaming coverage that will help you stay up to date on the events shaping our world.