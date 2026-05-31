"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List: Spike Lee, Nick Jonas, and More to Appear Week of June 1st

The show also welcomes Paul Rudd, Samara Weaving, Winnie Harlow, Carín León, Nora Fatehi, and others.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis has announced their guest and Prime Focus topics for the week of June 1st. The daily news show will welcome actors, musicians, politicians, and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and hot-button issues relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe.

Each evening, Ms. Davis welcomes a variety of guests to discuss personal passions, new projects, and the issues facing our nation. The network has revealed the lineup for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The newscast streams weeknights starting at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of June 1-5:

Monday, June 1 Samara Weaving (Carolina Caroline) Allan Houston (Two-time NBA All-Star; former New York Knick) All Access with Linsey Davis sits down with acclaimed filmmaker Spike Lee for an in‑depth conversation exploring his life, his groundbreaking career and the cultural impact of his work

Tuesday, June 2 Winnie Harlow Jenny Hagel (Advice No One Asked For) Prime Focus, featuring Britt Clennett, travels to the cradle of China’s oil industry, once a ghost town now revitalized by renewable energy companies, raising an interesting dichotomy between China’s past vs. present energy use

Wednesday, June 3 Nora Fatehi (FIFA World Cup) Carín León (MUDA) Prime Focus, featuring Devin Dwyer, speaks with two mothers who fear hundreds of thousands of children, including their own, could be rendered “stateless” if President Trump’s executive order to redefine who can be granted birthright citizenship is upheld by the Supreme Court later this spring

Thursday, June 4 Nick Jonas and Paul Rudd (Power Ballad) Prime Focus TBA

Friday, June 5 Timmy Trumpet (All My Life)



Where to Watch:

ABC News Live is available on Disney+, Hulu, The Roku Channel, YouTube, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon, Pluto TV, TikTok, ABCNews.com, the ABC News and ABC News Live apps, and more.

ABC News Live is your daily news outlet for breaking national and world news, video news, exclusive interviews, and 24/7 live streaming coverage that will help you stay up to date on the events shaping our world.