"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List; Brandy and Monica, Dionne Warwick and More to Appear Week of June 23rd

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis has announced their guest and Prime Focus topics for the week of June 23rd. The daily news show will welcome actors, musicians, politicians, and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and hot-button issues relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe.

highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe. Each evening, Ms. Davis welcomes a variety of guests to discuss personal passions, new projects, and the issues facing our nation. The network has revealed the lineup for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The newscast streams weeknights starting at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of June 23rd-27th:

Monday, June 23 Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Ala.) ( Far from Home: An Alaskan Senator Faces the Extreme Climate of Washington, D.C. ) Sen. Carol Moseley Braun (D-Ill.) ( Trailblazer: Perseverance in Life and Politics ) Prime Focus, featuring Devin Dwyer exploring` the impact of Justice Amy Coney Barrett since taking office, highlighting key rulings and how Americans are responding to her decisions

Tuesday, June 24 Brandy and Monica ( The Boy is Mine Tour ) Prime Focus, featuring Jay O’Brien diving into the more-than-1,000-page One Big Beautiful Bill Act, and how it will affect the lives of Americans if it becomes law

Wednesday, June 25 Frankie Grande ( Rhythm of Love ) Justin Willman ( Magic Lover ) Prime Focus TBA

Thursday, June 26 Dionne Warwick ( Don’t Make Me Over ) TikTalk with Jenna Davis ( M3GAN 2.0 ) Prime Focus, featuring Matt Gutman revisiting Los Angeles after the devastating wildfires and highlighting the first responders that jumped into action

Friday, June 27 Natasha Bedingfield



Where to Watch:

ABC News Live is available on Disney+, Hulu, The Roku Channel, YouTube, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon, Pluto TV, TikTok, ABCNews.com, the ABC News and ABC News Live apps, and more.

ABC News Live is your daily news outlet for breaking national and world news, video news, exclusive interviews and 24/7 live streaming coverage that will help you stay up to date on the events shaping our world.