"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List: Cast of "Disclosure Day," and More to Appear Week of June 8th

Prime Focus topics include brain trauma and mental health in NHL players and the potential benefits of psilocybin; an Afghan teenager threatened to be sent to Doha instead of the U.S. after being vetted and approved; vintage soccer jerseys and the business behind them.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis has announced their guest and Prime Focus topics for the week of June 8th. The daily news show will welcome actors, musicians, politicians, and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and hot-button issues relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe.

Each evening, Ms. Davis welcomes a variety of guests to discuss personal passions, new projects, and the issues facing our nation. The network has revealed the lineup for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The newscast streams weeknights starting at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of June 8-12:

Monday, June 8 Gusts TBD Prime focus, featuring Perry Russom, discusses brain trauma and mental health in NHL players after the death of Claude Lemieux and meets with former Stanley Cup champion Daniel Carcillo at his new “psilocybin retreat house” to learn how he helps former athletes and psilocybin’s potential benefits All Access with Linsey Davis sits down with comedian Wanda Sykes for an in-depth conversation on her 40-year career in comedy and what’s next

Tuesday, June 9 Laverne Cox (Transcendent: A Memoir) Hayley Kiyoko (Girls Like Girls) Prime Focus, featuring Tom Soufi-Burridge, follows a 15-year-old Afghan girl who was threatened by the Trump administration to be sent to Doha instead of the U.S., despite being previously vetted and approved

Wednesday, June 10 Hip-hop trio The LOX (Trinity: The Story of The LOX) Prime Focus, featuring Ashan Singh, on the popularity of vintage soccer jerseys across generations ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the business behind them

Thursday, June 11 Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, and Colman Domingo (Disclosure Day) Akon (Beautiful Day) Prime Focus TBD

Friday, June 12 MeKai Curtis (Power Book III: Raising Kanan)



Where to Watch:

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ABC News Live is your daily news outlet for breaking national and world news, video news, exclusive interviews, and 24/7 live streaming coverage that will help you stay up to date on the events shaping our world.