"ABC News Live Prime" Guest List: Ryan Coogler, Ruth E. Carter, and More to Appear Week of March 2nd

Prime Focus topics cover tourist safety in Cancun, phone thefts in London, and ketamine treatments for depression.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis has announced their guest and Prime Focus topics for the week of March 2nd. The daily news show will welcome actors, musicians, politicians, and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and hot-button issues relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe.

Each evening, Ms. Davis welcomes a variety of guests to discuss personal passions, new projects, and the issues facing our nation. The network has revealed the lineup for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The newscast streams weeknights starting at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of March 2-6:

Monday, March 2 Zach Braff and Donald Faison (Scrubs) Prime Focus, featuring Matt Rivers, investigates the safety of tourists in Cancun as spring break season heats up on the heels of the killing of a notorious Mexican cartel leader

Tuesday, March 3 Ken Jennings (Celebrity Jeopardy!) ABC News Live will feature coverage on the primary races in Arkansas, North Carolina, and Texas Prime Focus, featuring Patrick Reevell, investigates London’s ongoing issue with phone theft and what the police force is doing to stop the thieves “Oscars For the First Time” highlights “Golden,” the hit featured in KPop Demon Hunters, and how the song catapulted the film into Oscars® contention

Wednesday, March 4 Humbe (Dueño Del Cielo tour) Danielle Deadwyler (Rooster) Prime Focus, featuring Devin Dwyer, highlights two identical twin brothers blazing trails at opposite ends of the political spectrum and generating headlines for how they’re bridging the divide

Thursday, March 5 Guests TBA Prime Focus, featuring Ike Ejiochi, follows two patients and their doctors to learn about the effects of ketamine as treatment for depression “Oscars For the First Time” sits down with Ryan Coogler, Michael B. Jordan, and Ruth E. Carter to discuss Sinners and its history-making 16 nominations

Friday, March 6 Tony Benna and Lee Einhorn (André Is an Idiot) Tax season tips with Caleb Silver (Editor-in-Chief of Investopia)



Where to Watch:

ABC News Live is available on Disney+, Hulu, The Roku Channel, YouTube, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon, Pluto TV, TikTok, ABCNews.com, the ABC News and ABC News Live apps, and more.

ABC News Live is your daily news outlet for breaking national and world news, video news, exclusive interviews, and 24/7 live streaming coverage that will help you stay up to date on the events shaping our world.