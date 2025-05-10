“ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis” Guest List: Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, Norman Reedus, and More to Appear Week of May 12th

This week’s Prime Focus discusses Pope Leo XIV, Raper YG, student loans, USAID cuts, and how smart phones are affecting mental health.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis has announced their guest and Prime Focus topics for the week of May 12th. The daily news show will welcome actors, musicians, politicians, and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and hot-button issues relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

Each evening, Ms. Davis welcomes a variety of guests to discuss personal passions, new projects, and the issues facing our nation. The network has revealed the lineup for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The newscast streams weeknights starting at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of May 12th-16th:

Monday, May 12 Josh Hartnett ( Fight or Flight ) Chloe Flower ( I Love Me More ) Prime Focus, featuring Matt Rivers, journeys to Peru to visit where newly elected Pope Leo XIV spent much of his missionary career Linsey Davis investigates accusations against social media personality Andrew Tate

Tuesday, May 13 Dr. Ibram X. Kendi ( MALCOLM LIVES!: The Official Biography of Malcolm X for Young Readers ) Gigi Perez ( Sailor Song ) Prime Focus, featuring Rocsi Diaz, sits down with rapper YG, who is getting more real, raw and vulnerable than ever before in his new single “2004"

Wednesday, May 14 Norman Reedus ( From the World of John Wick: Ballerina ) Maia and Alex Shibutani ( INCREDIBLE: Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders Who Changed the World ; Olympic ice dancers) Prime Focus, featuring Alex Presha, does a deep dive into student loans

Thursday, May 15 Jasmine Amy Rogers ( Boop! The Musical ) TikTalk with creator Jarred Jermaine Prime Focus, featuring Ines de La Cuetara, looks at how USAID cuts are affecting Afghanistan and Uganda Prime Playlist, featuring Ashan Singh, sits down with Kane Brown for a career-ranging interview, discussing his tour, new album and being a Black artist at a time when country music is changing

Friday, May 16 Stanley Tucci ( Tucci in Italy ) Grian Chatten and Carlos O’Connell of Fontaines D.C. ( Romance (Deluxe Edition) ) Prime Focus, featuring Steve Osunsami, investigates how smart phones can affect your mental health



