"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List Meghann Fahy, Ryan Phillippe, and More to Appear Week of May 19th

Prime Focus topics cover student loans, humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and five years since the death of George Floyd.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis has announced their guest and Prime Focus topics for the week of May 19th. The daily news show will welcome actors, musicians, politicians, and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and hot-button issues relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe.

Each evening, Ms. Davis welcomes a variety of guests to discuss personal passions, new projects, and the issues facing our nation. The network has revealed the lineup for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of May 19th-23rd:

Monday, May 19 Meghann Fahy ( Siren s ) Malcolm Todd ( Malcolm Todd ) Prime Focus, featuring Alex Presha’s deep dive on student loans

Tuesday, May 20 Elizabeth Banks ( The Better Sister ) Aminé ( Familiar ) Prime Focus, featuring Ian Pannell investigating the current conditions in Gaza and the humanitarian crisis taking place

Wednesday, May 21 Dawn Staley ( Uncommon Favor ; NCAA women’s basketball coach) Jorden Halvorsen ( Not Her First Rodeo ) Prime Focus TBD

Thursday, May 22 Jonathan Van Ness and Julie Murphy ( Let Them Stare ) Ryan Phillippe ( Motorheads ) TikTalk with creator Miriam Ezagui Prime Focus, featuring Alex Perez traveling to Minneapolis to mark five years since George Floyd was killed Prime Playlist, featuring Stephanie Ramos spending the day with Latin music super star Prince Royce to talk about his 15-year career so far and what’s next

Friday, May 23 Courtney B. Vance and Sydney Agudong ( Lilo & Stitch ) Nigerian musician Obongjayar ( Not in Surrender )



