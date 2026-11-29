Prime Focus topics cover AI in the military, an investigation into fire foam, the allis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing in Los Angeles, and Café Momentum.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis has announced their guest and Prime Focus topics for the week of November 30th. The daily news show welcomes actors, musicians, politicians, and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and hot-button issues relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe.

Each evening, Ms. Davis welcomes a variety of guests to discuss personal passions, new projects, and the issues facing our nation. The network has revealed the lineup for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The newscast streams weeknights starting at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of November 30-December 4:

Monday, November 30 All Access with Ashley Judd Prime Focus, with Alex Presha, looks at how the military is utilizing AI, highlighting how the 82nd Airborne at Fort Bragg incorporates drones, AI-enabled networks and semi-autonomous vehicles into combat training to move toward using robots instead of soldiers and reduce American casualties

Tuesday, December 1 Gemma Chan (Josephine) Prime Focus, with Aaron Katersky, follows a five-month ABC News investigation into new laws forcing fire departments to drop foam linked to cancer and environmental harm for a replacement that is meant to be safer but more expensive, harder to find, requires special training, and possibly less effective on fires

Wednesday, December 2 Lance Bass (The Legend of Mrs. Claws) Emayatzy Corinealdi (Reasonable Doubt) Prime Focus, with Alex Stone, examines the world’s largest urban wildlife crossing: the new Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing over the 101 freeway in Los Angeles, which reconnects an entire ecosystem and gives the region’s genetically isolated mountain lion population a path to new mates

Thursday, December 3 Kyla Pratt 2 Chainz Prime Focus, with Morgan Norwood, highlights Café Momentum, the James Beard Award®-winning Dallas chef Chad Houser’s nonprofit restaurant, which has expanded nationwide and employs justice-involved youth who take orders, cook meals and learn skills for a better-positioned adulthood

Friday, December 4 Phillip Phillips (Let’s Go Far)



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ABC News Live is your daily news outlet for breaking national and world news, video news, exclusive interviews, and 24/7 live streaming coverage that will help you stay up to date on the events shaping our world.



