"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List: D.L. Hughley, Kyle MacLachlan, and More to Appear Week of October 12th

Prime Focus topics cover caregivers being deported, DOGE cuts across the CDC, Ohio's Haitian community after the loss of Temporary Protected Status, and more.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis has announced their guest and Prime Focus topics for the week of October 12th. The daily news show welcomes actors, musicians, politicians, and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and hot-button issues relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe.

Each evening, Ms. Davis welcomes a variety of guests to discuss personal passions, new projects, and the issues facing our nation. The network has revealed the lineup for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The newscast streams weeknights starting at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of October 12-16:

Monday, October 12 All Access with Ms. Rachel Prime Focus TBD

Tuesday, October 13 Kerry Kennedy (Ethel Kennedy: The Extraordinary Life and Bold Legacy) Ms. Pat (Ms. American Dream) Prime Focus investigates how caregivers are being deported as Trump’s immigration crackdown continues, creating a larger issue in America’s already collapsing care crisis

Wednesday, October 14 D.L. Hughley (Charlie’s Boy) Kyle MacLachlan (Fictional Selves: A Memoir) Prime Focus, with Rachel Scott, takes a look at the impact of severe DOGE cuts across the CDC that resulted in “zombie agencies” operating in name only, including one agency meant to help states manage Sickle Cell treatments and how the state of Georgia has set up its own resources to meet life-saving medical needs

Thursday, October 15 Jocelyn Bioh (Schoolgirls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play) TikTalk with Taryn Delanie Smith Prime Focus, with Matt Rivers, takes a look at the anxiety and fear of being deported that has gripped Ohio’s Haitian community after the loss of TPS status and the economic impact that loss has on the larger community

Friday, October 16 Jason Priestley (Private Eyes West Coast) Michael Lewis (Blockers: Rebels in the Deep State) Ashe (Girl of Your Dreams)



Where to Watch:

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ABC News Live is your daily news outlet for breaking national and world news, video news, exclusive interviews, and 24/7 live streaming coverage that will help you stay up to date on the events shaping our world.



