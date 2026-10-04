"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List: Catherine Zeta-Jones, Malcolm Gladwell, and More to Appear Week of October 5th

Prime Focus covers invasive beetle species in CO, consequences from America's mining past, an Israeli couple, and a former Palestinian prisoner one year after the ceasefire.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis has announced their guest and Prime Focus topics for the week of October 5th. The daily news show welcomes actors, musicians, politicians, and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and hot-button issues relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe.

Each evening, Ms. Davis welcomes a variety of guests to discuss personal passions, new projects, and the issues facing our nation. The network has revealed the lineup for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The newscast streams weeknights starting at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of October 5-9:

Monday, October 5 All Access with Malcolm Gladwell Prime Focus, with Devin Dwyer, investigates an invasive beetle species wiping out large portions of Colorado forests, which environmentalists say nearby power plant pollution is making the area more hospitable for the insects to breed

Tuesday, October 6 Michael Douglas (One Helluva Ride) Chef and author Melissa King (The Girl Who Would Become King: A Memoir) Prime Focus, with Jay O’Brien, uncovers some of the scars of America’s mining past: dangerous sinkholes and abandoned mine shafts opening up across the country because of eroding infrastructure

Wednesday, October 7 Jocelyn Bioh (Schoolgirls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play) Denise Brown (For My Sister Nicole: Love Shouldn’t Hurt) Prime Focus, with Marcus Moore, takes a look at Israeli couple Eliya and Ziv Cohen’s experience one year after the ceasefire, their emotional wedding this summer, deeper questions facing Israel, and how the legacy of the hostage crisis, could shape Israel’s political future (part one of a two-part series)

Thursday, October 8 Catherine Zeta-Jones (Kill Jackie) Greta Van Fleet (Palace for the People) Frances Haugen (The Power of One: How I Found the Strength to Tell the Truth and Why I Blew the Whistle on Facebook) Prime Focus examines the moment one year ago when prisoners and hostages were released and what happened after they went home through the lens of a Palestinian prisoner (part two of two part series)

Friday, October 9 Kate McKinnon (The Jungle of Carabanana, part of the Millicent Quibb series) TikTalk with CG5



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ABC News Live is your daily news outlet for breaking national and world news, video news, exclusive interviews, and 24/7 live streaming coverage that will help you stay up to date on the events shaping our world.



