"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List: Finn Wolfhard, Grace VanderWaal, and More to Appear Week of March 31st

This week Prime Focus segments cover rare minerals in Greenland, tariffs, Russian prisoner Stephen Hubbard and much more.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis has announced their guest and Prime Focus topics for the week of March 31st. The daily news show will welcome actors, musicians, politicians, and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and hot-button issues relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe.

The newscast streams weeknights starting at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of March 31st-April 4th:

Monday, March 31 Michelle Buteau ( Survival of the Thickest ) Finn Wolfhard ( Hell of a Summer ) Michael Angarano ( Sacramento ) Prime Focus reports from Greenland, the Danish territory that President Trump is seeking to annex, with accounts of what the people living there think and the rare minerals located here

Tuesday, March 1 Poppy ( Negative Spaces ) Paul Walter Hauser and Samir Oliveros ( The Luckiest Man in America ) Prime Focus breaks down tariffs and how they affect our spending

Wednesday, March 2 Scott Glenn ( The White Lotus ) Tucker Wetmore ( Waves on a Sunset ) Prime Focus shares the story of a 73-year-old American teacher, Stephen Hubbard, who has been held in Russian prisons since 2022

Thursday, March 3 Judy Greer and Michael Shannon ( Eric LaRue ) TikTok with creator Kyle Gordon Flipturn ( Burnout Days ) Prime Focus highlights a mother alleging a hospital reported a false-positive drug test to Child Protective Services after she gave birth while on a prescribed medication to help her overcome her opioid addiction

Friday, March 4 Grace VanderWaal ( Child Star )



Where to Watch:

