ABC News To Wrap Up 2025 With 15th Annual "The Year" Special
And the year will obviously be 2025.
For it's 15th annual installment, The Year will be taking a look at 2025 with the ABC News produced special wrapping up the milestone moments in history, politics, pop culture, and more.
What’s Happening:
- For the 15th year, ABC News is asking for 2025, “What were the defining events? Who were the breakout stars, heroes and newsmakers and the viral trends that had everyone talking?”
- Join Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts for the 15th annual year-end special THE YEAR: 2025, airing Monday, Dec. 29 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC, and streaming the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.
- This two-hour special brings audiences an expansive look at the moments that shaped 2025 through the stories that sparked conversation, captured global attention, and defined our cultural landscape.
- Roberts is joined by an award-winning team of ABC News anchors, co-hosts and correspondents, including David Muir, Deborah Roberts, Michael Strahan, Linsey Davis, Juju Chang, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Will Reeve, Lara Spencer, Ginger Zee, Rebecca Jarvis and more.
- Together, they bring viewers network television’s most comprehensive look at the biggest events, stories, celebrity and pop culture moments, trends and fads that left an indelible mark in 2025.
- THE YEAR: 2025 features this past year’s breakout stars, heroes and changemakers who dominated global headlines and our social media feeds, and includes interviews with musicians The Jonas Brothers and Luke Bryan, WNBA champion A’Ja Wilson, KPop Demon Hunters voice actor Ji-young Yoo, Sinners star Miles Caton, fashion designer Christian Siriano, Dancing with the Stars Mirrorball champion Robert Irwin and finalist influencer Alix Earle, comedian Robby Hoffman, Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars Whitney Leavitt and Jessi Draper, podcasters Amanda Hirsch, Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner and additional cultural figures who helped define 2025.
- With moments caught on camera, political upheavals, unexpected scandals and the heroes and changemakers whose stories inspired millions, THE YEAR: 2025 captures it all, from major international events, including the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and Eastern Europe, to the historic election of the first American pope and the political unrest and policy battles in the U.S.
- The special revisits the catastrophic California wildfires and Texas floods and the court cases that gripped the nation, from Karen Read to Sean “Diddy” Combs.
- The Year also looks at the celebrity romances and breakups that fueled headlines, including Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s “surprise” engagement, and spotlights breakout stars like Doechii, who made history at the GRAMMYS, and the record-breaking season of Dancing with the Stars.
- THE YEAR: 2025, airs Monday, Dec. 29 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC, and streams the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.
15 Years and Counting:
- This year marks the 15th year in which ABC News has put together this wrap-up special, THE YEAR.
- The annual primetime special produced by ABC News looks back at the most significant news events, cultural moments, personalities, and trends of the past calendar year.
- Based on past installments, the program is generally two hours long and combines news reporting with commentary from ABC journalists and contributors, increasing in the realm of celebrity as the years have gone by.
- In its earlier years, it was already well established as a recap show featuring ABC News anchors and correspondents and highlighting both historic news events and pop-culture moments from the year.
- In addition to the traditional two-hour year-in-review program, recent seasons have also included additional specials — such as The Year: Countdown to [next year], appropriately timed for New Year’s Eve as a lead-in to other network programming.
