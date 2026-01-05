Adventures by Disney Brings New Magic to Its Rhine River Cruise and Adds New Munich Escape

Disneyland fans are sure to love one particular element of these new offerings.

Adventures by Disney has revealed some new enhancements to its popular Rhine River Cruise itinerary as well as a new Munich Escape.

New Magic on the Rhine River Cruise:

New Disney magic will elevate the guest-favorite Rhine River Cruise itinerary with enhanced experiences and new adventures.

Along with exploring the picturesque town of Colmar and its charming marketplaces, colorful canals and classic French treats, you’ll have the chance to stroll through Eguisheim, France – a village that helped inspire Beauty and the Beast.

You can also opt for a full-day excursion through Lucerne, Switzerland, from the stunning streets of its Old Town to its natural wonders at Glacier Garden, or take a leisurely and scenic bike ride to the fortified town of Neuf-Brisach, a UNESCO World Heritage Site with a unique star-shaped design and triple moat.

The evening comes to enchaning end with a Beauty and the Beast-inspired dinner menu served on board.

Exploring Amsterdam:

Your enchanted river cruise journey ends in Amsterdam, and now, Adventures by Disney has added even more flexibility and free time to explore this wonderful city after the adventures of your choice.

Choose between gliding along picturesque canals on a scenic cruise with local treats or a visit to Zaanse Schans, a preserved Dutch village where Junior Adventurers can decorate their own wooden clogs – a keepsake straight out of a storybook.

These activities are offered both in the morning and afternoon, giving you more flexibility to choose when the magic happens.

A Fairytale Inspiration:

There's a new way to make your European adventure more memorable, with the introduction of three day/two-night Munich Escape as an extension to the Danube River Cruise.

You’ll explore the heart of Bavaria and stay steps from Munich’s charming city center, create your own traditional German treats in a hands-on workshop and raise a glass at a centuries-old brewery.

Disney fans will love to take a journey to Neuschwanstein Castle, the very creation that inspired Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland. Standing before its dreamy towers and alpine backdrop, you’ll feel like you’ve stepped into your own Disney fairytale.

Booking Dates:

2027 Adventures by Disney River Cruise Sailings and Escapes will be available on the following dates: January 8, 2026: Adventures by Disney Adventure Insiders (Guests who have traveled on 3 or more Adventures) January 9, 2026: All Adventures by Disney Adventure Insiders January 12, 2026: Disney Affinity Bookings (Golden Oak Club Members; Disney Vacation Club Members; Disney Cruise Line Pearl, Platinum, Gold and Silver Castaway Members; Club 33 Members January 13, 2026: General Public booking



Ready to experience real-world magic? Be sure to contact our travel partners at Mouse Fan Travel to learn more about Adventures by Disney.