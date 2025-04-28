Aladdin on Broadway: Ten Years In

Aladdin recently crossed a huge milestone on Broadway, celebrating a decade of performances for theatergoers, tourists, and locals alike. Once thought of as the completion of Disney’s renaissance-era musicals (debuting after The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, Tarzan, and The Little Mermaid), the show has become a mainstay on the main stem, delighting audiences and bringing them into the heart of Agrabah.

After taking part in the D23 event highlighting the New Amsterdam Theatre itself, it felt only right to return to the theatre to witness the show. As a frequent NYC visitor whose sole purpose is to experience live theatre, Aladdin hasn’t been on my list in years. I have seen Aladdin twice before, about eight years ago, and I enjoyed it at the time. However, as a lover of the Tony Awards season, I rarely go “back" to see a show that has run for a while, instead trying to see what’s new and can be considered for awards come summer time.

When it was suggested that I return to see Aladdin, for the above factor, I was a bit apprehensive. Seeing a long-running show can sometimes lead to disdain. One tends to “phone-it-in" as time goes on, as everyone knows the show will sell tickets no matter what happens. (Based on tertiary gossip, I’ve heard of many people being disappointed in seeing Chicago due to this exact fact: without a major directorial hand or moment in the limelight, a mess is formed.) I’m not sure I wanted to ruin my mid-to-positive thoughts on this production by viewing it a decade later.

Color me surprised to leave the New Amsterdam on Thursday night profoundly enraptured with the experience. If you told me I’d end my trip to New York City with a greater love for Aladdin, I would’ve argued you’re clinically insane and then relistened to the Mary Poppins cast album for the umpteenth time.

Now, what led to this reemergence of Aladdin in my brain? For starters, never have I been able to appreciate how lush this production is. The costumes are immaculate, with different textures and patterns allowing them to shine even from the back of the balcony. The lighting and sets help create an immediate sense of place, making Agrabah feel lived in. Especially in a time where most musicals resort to screens as backdrops, Aladdin is a welcome work of theatrical immersion. Add in the underrated choreography, especially as millions always pine for “a classic, big dance-heavy musical" daily, and Aladdin checks off every box.

What shocked me the most, however, was the cast. Due to the Walt Disney Company loving Aladdin, I have seen many versions of this story on film and on stage. Over the course of my life, I’ve seen some performers who were miscast. Clearly talented, but miscast. Yet, Adi Roy and Sonya Balsara, playing Aladdin and Jasmine respectively, were born to play their respective characters. They both exude charisma, having a palpable chemistry on stage that allowed me to ignore any flaws of the production (...the genie) and just remain in the beautiful, blossoming romance between these two.

As I stood at curtain call (the only one in my row, likely due to the first-timer quality this show brings), I locked eyes with Roy as he mouthed “thank you". At that moment, I wished I could’ve jumped on stage to thank him and this remarkable company personally. Not just for the beautiful show I had just witnessed, but for them being a beacon of light as I continue on in my own journey. We all have dreams and goals we’ve set for ourselves as we continue to live day-by-day. For some, it’s as simple as working enough to buy a new TV. For others, it’s a major career goal. Personally, performing for a living (Broadway especially) has always been a dream. So, to see this magnificent company living out their dreams on stage was the burst of energy I needed to get me continuing down my own path.

In a world where Disney Theatricals is often the butt of the joke (“Oh, they just make shows for tourists." “The family show people"), let Aladdin be a clear sign that Disney can transport, enlighten, and enrapture audiences. Their works will invite new faces into the world of theater. The shows they perform not only brighten people’s lives, but brighten Broadway as a whole. Disney’s Aladdin remains (and in some cases, increases as) a remarkable theatrical achievement.

Disney’s Aladdin is now playing at the New Amsterdam Theatre in New York City.