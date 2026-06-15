Knicks in Five: Fun New York Moment Took Place on Aladdin's Stage Ahead of Historic NBA Win

We're not saying the Knicks had a genie help them with their win, but they definitely had a genie on their side based on a moment that occurred at the New Amsterdam Theatre in New York just ahead of the game.

What's Happening:

A fun moment took place the other night at the New Amsterdam Theatre in New York City.

Literal hours before the New York Knicks' historic win in the NBA Finals, Aladdin on Broadway got in on the fun and channeling the spirit that overtook the city.

In the introduction of the show, our narrator (who is typically pulls out a magic lamp, telling the audience that the city of Agrabah is most known for a story surrounding that lamp.

Instead, on this particular night, the narrator/genie (played by Caleb Barnett) pulled out a New York Knicks jersey when revealing what Agrabah is most famous for - before pretending it was an accident, smiling, and declaring "Knicks in Five!" before tucking the jersey back into a pocket and pulling the magic lamp from another.

The audience roared with laughter and cheers, further proving Knicks fever had taken over the city and the New Amsterdam Theatre.

Check out the moment in the video below.

The moment on stage happened before the fifth game of the NBA Finals, which saw the New York Knicks take on the San Antonio Spurs once again, winning the game 94-90.

Much of the city and fans around the country were declaring "Knicks in Five" for the days and hours ahead of the game, including on stage at the New Amsterdam Theatre. On June 13th, that's exactly what happened.

Before this victory, the Knicks' previous championship win was back in 1973, with Saturday's win breaking a 53-year championship drought.