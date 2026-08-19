Angel City FC Celebrates the Strength and Sparkle of Disney Princesses

Anika Noni Rose brought a little magic to BMO Stadium with a halftime performance of “Almost There.”
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As World Princess Week begins (August 16–22), Angel City FC’s Princess Night was a reminder that there is more to Disney princesses than the glamorous gowns, jewelry and shoes, even when the glam is a lot of fun. Their stories are filled with determination, courage and perseverance, qualities shared by the athletes on the soccer field. And this night at BMO Stadium, we celebrated both sides, the sparkle and the sweat, with castles and glitter alongside the grit of professional competition. 

Loren Lott & Jazmine Robinson (Disney Princess influencers) lead the Angel City FC 3-Clap

Forgot your tiara? No problem. A glam station just outside the stadium entrance offered hair glitter and hair jewels so fans could add a little sparkle before heading into the stadium. Or once inside, they had a coloring station where you could personalize your own paper tiara for the night. Dresses mixed with sneakers, and princess music filled the concourse before the Sunday night game. Fans could even pose for photos with Cinderella or Tiana against a castle backdrop, bringing a little Disney fairy-tale magic into the stadium. Before the match, video clips featured Angel City players sharing their favorite Disney Princess songs and sidekicks, as well as the life lessons they had taken to heart from these adventures. 

For this Disney fan, the highlight came at halftime when Disney Legend Anika Noni Rose, the voice of Tiana in The Princess and the Frog, performed “Almost There” as the delightful Instagram personality Nova Simone danced alongside her. Nova's uninhibited joy seemed to capture everything the audience was feeling in that moment. The affection for Tiana and for the woman who brought her to life seemed to connect with Anika, creating a moment that felt both joyful and deeply personal. I love that Disney continues to find new bridges between its characters and the world of sports, creating opportunities for fans to experience beloved characters in places they might not expect. Princess Night was a particularly joyful example, bringing a little Disney magic to Angel City's stadium. Here are some of the moments I captured along the way. 


Outside the stadium at the glam station not only could you add a bit of sparkle to your hair but they also had various Disney Princess toys on display.

Which palette of hair tinsel would you choose?

In addition to hair tinsel the glam station had a variety of hair gems available. Wandering the stadium concourses we heard attendees calling this area the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique.

Fans for various Princess themed albums were given out at the entrance. They included a special code for savings.

Young fans came in their favorite princess outfits

Before the match players shared a few favorites within the Disney Princess universe

National Anthem by Lauren Paley, known for her Punk Goes Princess EP

Coin toss with Nova Simone

Throughout the evening fans in their Disney Princess attire would be featured on the stadium screens.

The Princess album fans were quite helpful before the sun set behind the stadium.

Disney Legend, voice of Princess Tiana, Anika Noni Rose sings “Almost There” during Angel City FC halftime

Rebekah Moseley
Rebekah grew up frequently going to Disneyland and met her husband there as annual passholders. Together they co-founded LaughingPlace.com to share their love and fun experiencing all things Disney with other fans. Rebekah's favorite Disney princess is Cinderella and if she could snap her fingers and be anywhere within the created Disney worlds, it's Typhoon Lagoon's lazy river which she considers Imagineering perfection.
View all articles by Rebekah Moseley