Angel City FC Celebrates the Strength and Sparkle of Disney Princesses

As World Princess Week begins (August 16–22), Angel City FC’s Princess Night was a reminder that there is more to Disney princesses than the glamorous gowns, jewelry and shoes, even when the glam is a lot of fun. Their stories are filled with determination, courage and perseverance, qualities shared by the athletes on the soccer field. And this night at BMO Stadium, we celebrated both sides, the sparkle and the sweat, with castles and glitter alongside the grit of professional competition.

Forgot your tiara? No problem. A glam station just outside the stadium entrance offered hair glitter and hair jewels so fans could add a little sparkle before heading into the stadium. Or once inside, they had a coloring station where you could personalize your own paper tiara for the night. Dresses mixed with sneakers, and princess music filled the concourse before the Sunday night game. Fans could even pose for photos with Cinderella or Tiana against a castle backdrop, bringing a little Disney fairy-tale magic into the stadium. Before the match, video clips featured Angel City players sharing their favorite Disney Princess songs and sidekicks, as well as the life lessons they had taken to heart from these adventures.

Disney Legend Anika Noni Rose, voice of Princess Tiana sings Almost There during Angel City FC halftime as #worldprincessweek kicks off. She invited IG personality supernovasimone who introduced her back on stage during the number. pic.twitter.com/1FpJD0ll6X — LaughingPlace.com (@laughingplace) August 17, 2026

For this Disney fan, the highlight came at halftime when Disney Legend Anika Noni Rose, the voice of Tiana in The Princess and the Frog, performed “Almost There” as the delightful Instagram personality Nova Simone danced alongside her. Nova's uninhibited joy seemed to capture everything the audience was feeling in that moment. The affection for Tiana and for the woman who brought her to life seemed to connect with Anika, creating a moment that felt both joyful and deeply personal. I love that Disney continues to find new bridges between its characters and the world of sports, creating opportunities for fans to experience beloved characters in places they might not expect. Princess Night was a particularly joyful example, bringing a little Disney magic to Angel City's stadium. Here are some of the moments I captured along the way.



