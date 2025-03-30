The Annual Family Tradition That is a Totally Real Holiday on the Latest "Primos" on Disney Channel

Tater’s family has long-celebrated the Golden Iguana and a holiday surrounding it, and now they’ll do it again - after Big Nacho has ANOTHER date with Carmela on this week’s Primos.

Summer of Los Limones

Tater and Nachito are trying to spend time with Big Nacho, who is getting ready to go on another date with Carmela. No, wait, don’t go anywhere. I too thought this was an episode I had already seen but it’s different, I swear.

Once again, the two younger primos insist on coming along, but Big Nacho makes it known that he wants to be left alone with his new girlfriend(?).

To keep them busy, Big Nacho tells Nachito that he must go on a dino-quest for him, telling him that he must go over to Buela's house and get two fresh limones for him. But, to sweeten the deal and guarantee that he is left alone, he tells Tater that she must go on a capy-quest for him, following Nachito while he is on his quest, but not getting involved and letting him do it on his own, while making sure that nothing happens to his little brother. Tater admits, as the viewer well knows, that “not meddling" is difficult for her, but guarantees that she will accomplish it and swears with the biggest promise of all - a "primo promise".

For his dino-quest, Nachito recruits Buff Egg, the daughter of Jean-Cluck Van Fried, to help retrieve the limones. Tater follows closely behind without being seen and, as promised, without meddling, despite the urge for her to do so at nearly every moment.

To her surprise, Nachito succeeds in crossing the street, passing up Hector and his paletas, and makes it to Buela's where he is given the last two lemons/limones. Now, it’s time for the journey back but now that he has the limones, he decides to reward himself by buying some paletas. When making the purchase, he sets the two lemons down, where they subsequently roll down the hill. Tater, painfully fighting the urge to interfere, watches Nachito and Buff Egg chase the lemons down the hill but the two fruits end up flying into a cement mixer, getting sliced up, and launching out into a patch of wet cement.

Nachito is clearly upset that he failed the quest, and Tater chooses now to break her promise and go and comfort Nachito, telling him that Big Nacho will still be proud of him for taking the quest. The answer from here is simple, and they decide to simply go over and buy some new lemons at a nearby market instead. After his date, Big Nacho returns where he happily sees Nachito and Tater having… “succeeded." But now, they can take the limones and make a key lime pie together. But, these aren’t limes… they’re lemons. As Tater points out, both are referred to as limones - hence the confusion. Instead, they decide to make a pitcher of fresh lemonade, that way they can all do something together.

Summer of La Iguana

Tater’s friend Serena (remember her?) is visiting and the pair are up in Tater’s secret attic space hiding from the rest of the Primos. There, Tater is inexplicably dressed as an Iguana, prompting Serena’s curiosity. Turns out, every summer there is a holiday that the family celebrates known as Mañana de la Iguana (Morning of the Iguana) where they celebrate the arrival of La Iguana Dorada (The Gold Iguana) who comes in the middle of the night and leaves candy in specially made nests.

The iguana also buries a golden egg, and whoever in the family finds it first gets their wish and great luck, and to nobody’s surprise - Tater has never found the golden egg and is going all out this year to make sure she can find it first…even if that means dressing like an iguana to think like one. Of course, Serena points out what we all might be thinking - this holiday seems very made up and maybe something only her family celebrates. Alas, Serena leaves so that the family can enjoy the holiday together.

As in years past, Tater and the primos all set up their sleeping bags at their grandparents’ house with Tater setting a strict bedtime - even though night hasn’t even fallen yet. Meeting in the middle, Tater doesn’t let her get excitement get the best of her and agrees to wait until nightfall, and once asleep is awakened in the middle of the night to noises outside and assumes it is the iguana. Her suspicions are confirmed when she starts to see tracks, but also finds a can of gold paint nearby. Why would the iguana need gold paint? Armed with her camera, she discovers a silhouette of an iguana and takes a shot with her camera to illuminate it via the flash - only to realize it’s Lot Lot in an Iguana costume. Wait, what? Lot Lot is embarrassed and Tater soon puts it all together, realizing that Lita, Big Nacho, Bud, and Tabi (the elder primos) are all nearby. They are the ones leaving the tracks and setting up all the candy.

It seems that everything Tater knew is a lie - sort of like finding out that there is no Santa Claus.

And now for some handy exposition. It seems that this dates back to the generation ahead of them, when Pop and Buela had invented this new holiday (as Serena suggested) for their parents and their primos way back when, and now the older primos of this generation have been keeping the holiday alive.

It also seems that Lot Lot recently made the discovery too, having similar feelings, but shows how being on the inside of the Iguana holiday scheme can be a whole different level of rewarding. Plus, all the older primos were waiting for Tater to join them because she can bring a whole new level of creative expertise to the experience.

Reluctantly at first, Tater inevitably joins in the planning and discovers that Lot Lot is right, it is very fun being on the other side of this holiday.

When all the other kids wake up, they are delighted to find all their candy and Lucita is the one that ends up finding the Golden Egg. However, it seems that Tater and Lot Lot might have more to believe in, as a real iguana perched nearby gives them a thumbs up, seemingly approving of everything they have done.

This episode of Primos is now available on Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW app. It, and earlier episodes are also available now, streaming on Disney+.