"Avatar in Concert" to Make US Debut at the Dr. Phillips Center in Orlando

The breathtaking world of Pandora comes to life in new ways through its majestic musical score.

The US premiere of a spectacular Avatar in Concert experience is coming to the Dr. Phillips Center in Orlando this June.

What's Happening:

The awe-inspiring world of Pandora springs to life in a breathtaking format with the US premiere of Avatar in Concert – an innovative cinematic experience that combines the timeless allure of film with the immersive power of live music.

Audiences will thrill to the emotional depth and sensory richness of watching a beloved movie that transcends cinema while a live orchestra performs James Horner’s score.

Specifically, the iconic score will be performed by the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra & Opera Orlando.

Director James Cameron says, “to hear the powerful, emotional music from this film performed live to picture will be a truly magical experience.”

Tickets are now available for Avatar in Concert, which takes place on Saturday, June 20 at 7:00 p.m. at the Walt Disney Theater.

Avatar: Fire and Ash Gets Disney+ Premiere Date

As announced during Disney's 2026 Upfronts presentation in New York City, the 2025 James Cameron film Avatar: Fire and Ash will be arriving on Disney+ on Wednesday, June 24 .

. Avatar: Fire and Ash is a sequel to 2009's Avatar and 2022's Avatar: The Way of Water, both also directed by James Cameron (The Terminator, Aliens, Titanic).

The film stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and more.

Earlier this year, Avatar: Fire and Ash arrived on other forms of home media such as 4K Ultra-HD disc.