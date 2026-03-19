Searchlight Secures April Wolfe's "Bad Hand" Thriller With Chloe Okuno Directing and Elizabeth Banks Producing

Something sinister is taking shape at Searchlight Pictures, and this time, the horror might be closer than ever… like, attached to you.

What’s Happening:

According to Deadline, Searchlight Pictures has picked up Bad Hand, a chilling new thriller script from April Wolfe, with Chloe Okuno set to direct. Adding even more star power behind the scenes, Elizabeth Banks will produce alongside Max Handelman and Alison Small under Brownstone Productions.

Bad Hand follows a seemingly ordinary kindergarten teacher whose life takes a horrifying turn just days before her wedding. After surviving a hit-and-run accident, she begins to notice something deeply wrong; her right hand is no longer under her control.

What starts as a disturbing side effect of trauma quickly escalates into something far more terrifying. The hand develops a mind of its own, driven by violent impulses and a thirst for revenge. The premise blends psychological horror with body horror, tapping into fears of losing control over one’s own body while also hinting at a deeper, possibly supernatural force at play.

The pairing of Okuno and Wolfe is already generating buzz among horror fans. Okuno made waves with her critically acclaimed thriller Watcher, which premiered at Sundance and established her as a director with a sharp eye for tension and atmosphere. She recently wrapped her next project, Brides for Neon, further cementing her place as one of the genre’s rising voices.

Meanwhile, Wolfe brings her own horror credentials to the table. She co-wrote Black Christmas and is known for her deep knowledge of the genre, thanks in part to her long-running podcast Switchblade Sisters, where she explored horror through a critical and cultural lens.

Together, the duo promises a film that’s both smart and unsettling, one that could stand out in a crowded horror landscape.

The project is being overseen by Searchlight executives Chan Phung and Marielle Membreno, under the leadership of heads of production and development DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas. With Searchlight’s track record of blending prestige storytelling with genre filmmaking, Bad Hand is positioned to be more than just a standard horror flick.

Add in Brownstone Productions, known for backing bold, female-driven stories, and you’ve got a creative team that’s clearly aiming to deliver something fresh, provocative, and unforgettable.

Between its eerie premise, creative pedigree, and the growing appetite for elevated horror, Bad Hand is already shaping up to be one of the most intriguing genre projects on the horizon.

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