“Simpsons Declassified” Podcast Coming From Bart Simpson Voice Actor Nancy Cartwright
The actress will reveal behind the scenes stories from the series.
The voice of Bart Simpson, Nancy Cartwright, will be launching a new podcast sharing stories from behind the scenes of The Simpsons.
What’s Happening:
- Variety posted the news about Cartwright’s podcast, which will be called Simpsons Declassified With Nancy Cartwright.
- Cartwright and Monica Gil-Rodriguez’s CRE84U Entertainment is behind the podcast, which is launching in partnership with Audacy, It will be available in both audio and video form.
- Cartwright most famously voices Bart Simpson, along with other Simpsons characters like Ralph Wiggum, Nelson Muntz, Todd Flanders, Kearney Zzyzwicz, Database and Bart’s baby sister, Maggie Simpson. Cartwright will co-host with her CRE84U partner, Sofy Kurtz. Gil-Rodriguez will serve as showrunner and executive producer for the podcast, alongside Leah Reis-Dennis, Audacy’s head of podcasts.
- Per Variety, on the show, Cartwright promises to share untold stories “including behind-the-scenes moments and personal anecdotes from inside the writers room and behind the mic." She will be joined by guest stars, including writers, directors and celebrities.
- Considering The Simpsons has been on the air for an astounding 36 seasons and was recently renewed by FOX for four more years, meaning it will at least continue through a jaw-dropping Season 40, Cartwright should have no shortage of stories. No debut date has been revealed yet for the podcast.
What They’re Saying:
- Leah Reis-Dennis: “Nancy Cartwright is the voice of a generation — her fearless, hilarious and larger-than-life performance as Bart Simpson has made her a cultural icon and we couldn’t be more delighted to partner with her and Monica Gil-Rodriguez. Simpsons Declassified will be the definitive podcast about this renowned show, thrilling and entertaining millions of Simpsons fans and offering an inside perspective as never heard before."
More on The Simpsons:
