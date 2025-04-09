Celebrate World Simpsons Day With New Merchandise
You can find the perfect gift for any Simpsons fan.
Did you know that World Simpsons Day is April 19? There is plenty of new merch to celebrate this day and this classic show that is one of television's longest-running animated programs.
What’s Happening:
- World Simpsons Day is on April 19, and what better way to celebrate than with an array of collectibles, clothing, and accessories inspired by the cherished characters of Springfield?
- Whether you are a passionate collector or a casual fan of the series, there is a diverse selection of items to showcase your appreciation for one of television's longest-running animated programs.
Merchandise:
The Simpsons Krusty The Clown Classic Clog
The Simpsons Classic Clog (Available starting April 29)
The Simpsons Electric Toothbrush
The Simpsons Homer Get Duffed Shirt
The Simpsons Duff Beer Lightweight Hoodie
The Simpsons Talking Funzo Doll Plush (Available for pre-order)
Hyp The Simpsons All Over Patterns Men's Crew Socks
The Simpsons Lisa White Leather
