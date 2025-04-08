Rapunzel Tower Micro Play Set Now Available at Disney Store

This play set perfect for whether you're at home or on the go.
by |
Tags: ,

Check out this Rapunzel Tower Micro Play Set now available at Disney Store.

What’s Happening:

  • The Disney Once Upon a Story collection celebrates the magic of imagination and storytelling through beloved fairytale characters.
  • It includes intricately designed micro figurines and a detailed cottage play set with authentic furniture and accessories from the films.
  • After playtime, the set easily transforms into a carry-all with a glittering handle, simplifying both play and storage.
  • Perfect for whether you're at home or on the go.

Details:

  • The play set features Rapunzel's Tower along with micro figures of Rapunzel, Flynn Rider, and Pascal, accompanied by various micro accessories such as an easel, cabinet, potter's wheel, paint palette, paintbrush, guitar, frying pan, and chair.
  • The tower can be opened to unveil an interior play area, and its windows are functional. All components can be conveniently stored within the tower, which is equipped with a translucent, glitter-infused carry handle.
  • The set includes intricately sculpted miniature characters and accessories.

Rapunzel Tower Micro Play Set  

More On Disney Store:

Planning a Trip?:

  • Are you ready to start planning your dream trip? Check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel  to get you started. Vacations are supposed to be relaxing, so sit back and let them take care of all of the guesswork for you.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy