Rapunzel Tower Micro Play Set Now Available at Disney Store
What’s Happening:
- The Disney Once Upon a Story collection celebrates the magic of imagination and storytelling through beloved fairytale characters.
- It includes intricately designed micro figurines and a detailed cottage play set with authentic furniture and accessories from the films.
- After playtime, the set easily transforms into a carry-all with a glittering handle, simplifying both play and storage.
- Perfect for whether you're at home or on the go.
Details:
- The play set features Rapunzel's Tower along with micro figures of Rapunzel, Flynn Rider, and Pascal, accompanied by various micro accessories such as an easel, cabinet, potter's wheel, paint palette, paintbrush, guitar, frying pan, and chair.
- The tower can be opened to unveil an interior play area, and its windows are functional. All components can be conveniently stored within the tower, which is equipped with a translucent, glitter-infused carry handle.
- The set includes intricately sculpted miniature characters and accessories.
More On Disney Store:
