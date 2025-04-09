Columbia Sportswear Teams Up With Disney to Launch PFG Mickey’s Outdoor Club Collection
Select pieces from the collection will also be available at Disney Store.
Columbia Sportswear has teamed up with Disney to introduce the PFG Mickey’s Outdoor Club Collection for the whole family.
What’s Happening:
- Columbia Sportswear has partnered with Disney to launch a unique PFG Mickey’s Outdoor Club Collection designed for the entire family.
- The Mickey’s Outdoor Club collection features Columbia’s acclaimed PFG Super Slack Tide, Terminal Tackle, and Tidal Long Sleeve Shirts, complemented by accessories that display distinctive prints of Disney’s Mickey & Friends on a fishing adventure.
- Each shirt incorporates Columbia’s Omni-Shade UPF 50 protection and Omni-Wick moisture-wicking fabric, providing both comfort and style.
- Certain items from the collection will also be accessible at Disney Store in the United States and at Disneyland Paris.
What’s Available:
Women's CSC x Disney PFG Super Slack Tide Shirt
Men's CSC X Disney PFG Super Slack Tide Shirt
Toddler CSC x Disney PFG Super Slack Tide Shirt
Kids' CSC x Disney PFG Super Slack Tide Shirt
Women's CSC x Disney PFG Tidal Long Sleeve Shirt
Men's CSC x Disney PFG Terminal Tackle Long Sleeve Shirt
Toddler CSC x Disney PFG Terminal Tackle Long Sleeve Shirt
Kids' CSC x Disney PFG Terminal Tackle Long Sleeve Shirt
