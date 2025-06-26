Photos: Merchandise Celebrating a Tale As Old As Time As New Tour of "Beauty and the Beast" Kicks Off

Based on the Academy Award-winning feature film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Beauty and the Beast is one of the most beloved stage musicals of the last half-century. The Tony Award-winning Broadway production ran for 13 years (1994–2007) and remains one of the Top 10 longest-running Broadway shows.

The new tour of Beauty and the Beast is kicking off in New York, prior to the official opening in Chicago at the Cadillac Palace Theatre in July, followed by a stop in Minneapolis at the Orpheum Theatre in August. As such, we were on scene and got a peak at some of the merchandise that can be picked up at the performances.

A fun nod to Lumiere in the show, fans can get their hands on an apron and oven mitts that pay homage to our favorite candelabra.

A lot of the merch plays on the French aesthetic, as that is where our story takes place. A fun tote bag, perfect for carrying a paperback or two, says that whoever carries this tote is “booked" for the foreseeable future - paying homage to Belle’s love of reading.

With an enchanted rose serving as a central piece of our story, it’s no surprise that one can be taken home as well. Smaller trinkets also feature iconography and silhouettes indicative of Beauty and the Beast.

While the musical has been performed over decades, this new tour features updates, and borrows from international revivals. For more information and what we thought about the show, be sure to check out our review here.