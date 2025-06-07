Chip Finally Gets His Revenge on the Latest "Big City Greens" on Disney Channel

We’ve been building up for a while now, but today is the day - the day that Chip Whistler finally enacts his long-brewing plan to take down the Greens on Disney Channel’s Big City Greens.

Chip’s Revenge

A cold open? No intro? Oh this episode means business. We immediately see a giant cargo ship, and some shadowy silhouettes moving about. It doesn’t take much to realize that this ship is being hijacked by the Order of the Fang. And let’s remember that Chip Whistler has recruited them to be part of his new evil family.

Now, we cut to the Mayor’s office, where he is appointing a new advisor, who he knows as Norm Alguy, but we know as Chip Whistler. And to honor him, Norm/Chip suggests building a giant new statue of Mayor Hansock.

Moments later, we finally catch up with the Greens, as they are driving through Big City and we start to hear a rumble underneath the truck, with Gramma pointing out that Bill is not maintaining it properly. Okay, you and I both know that Bill would never let his Kludge fall into disrepair, so it can’t possibly be that.

Sure enough, the noise and the rumbling is definitely not the truck as sewers begin to violently erupt, blasting thousands of pounds of rotten produce into the sky. This isn’t an isolated incident to where the Greens are, this is happening throughout the city, turning Big City into the world’s largest compost heap.

In Times Circle, the screens come to life with Maria Media reporting that the Greens are now being held responsible for this incident, but why them? Turns out that each piece of rotten produce features a Green Family Farms sticker. The twist, as Tilly reveals, is that they never put stickers on their produce. It’s quite obvious that they are being framed.

Coincidentally, the family had just been talking about Chip Whistler in the Kludge, so he is fresh on their mind and he must be behind this.

As the city turns on the family, they are rescued by Remy and Vasquez in the Remington family helicopter. However, the rioting residents of Big City are too much, and by throwing things off the skyscrapers of the city skyline, they are able to bring the chopper down. Vasquez has hit his head a little too hard, so he and Remy are out for the time being, but Cricket and the Greens need to get away from the angry mob. The best way to do that is with a disguise.

Fortunately, the family is near the Halloween off-season superstore, but the doors are locked tight. A creepy pumpkin head is on the doors and thanks to the gap in its teeth, Cricket is reminded of Chip Whistler and becomes filled with an intense rage that gives him enough strength to blast through the doors.

The family is all dressed up and on the streets looking for safety when they are approached by a group of rioters who are looking for the Greens. Through them, they find out some Big City residents have already gone to their home and ransacked the place, immediately causing Gramma to wonder how Gloria’s doing. I won’t say because it’s a brilliant in-character moment - but let’s just say she’s doing fine.

The mob immediately starts to process that these are the Greens right in front of them, even though they are dressed strangely. They are able to outrun the mob, and find themselves at the Marina, where Officer Keys is on a police boat offering them an escape. Just when they think they are home free, the boat crashes into the new statue of the mayor, being built on a small island. Why did he bring them there? Because the mayor told him to!

However, on this island, Chip finally reveals himself as Chip (which confuses the mayor briefly, especially since Chip was banned from the city) and partially explodes the statue of the mayor into revealing a statue of Chip, which will now serve as his evil lair. The Order of the Fang locks up Keys and the Mayor in the shoes of the statue, and take the Greens to the main office inside of Chip’s statue head. There, he monologues even more than he already has been and explains that the city is currently layered in TNT, and he’s ready to detonate everything that the Greens know and love. Only one thing can stop it - the detonation key. If it’s removed, everything stops. Exposition is fun.

Speaking of exposition, while we are learning all of this, we’ve also learned that Chip is now engaged to his girlfriend, Babe. And predictably, it’s quite literally all she is talking about.

As Chip is arming all of the TNT, Cricket fills with the blinding rage once again, and breaks free of his restraints and is able to knock the key out of Chip’s hands and into a metal grate that will see it fall somewhere into the depths of the Chip statue. At his father’s advice, Cricket launches himself into the pipe, escaping Chip’s clutches, but the Order of the Fang is on the move chasing after him. In the meantime, Babe is now going to take the rest of the family to the eardrum of the statue, where they will be tortured with various sounds that have been designed to drive each member of the family crazy.

At the basement of the statue, Wholesome Greg is fixing the copier and gets hit on the head by the falling key, with Cricket immediately following. Cricket demands the key, but Greg refuses. It’s also kind of a fun moment to think of behind the scenes….IYKYK.

The fight is set up, but we immediately cut to the Order of the Fang arriving in the basement as well, finding a destroyed copier, dirty barefoot Cricket tracks, and the evidence of a violent showdown before a tattered Greg comes out of the shadows and passes the key to the Order. However, a rage filled Cricket is lurking above and makes his move on the pack of trained assassins, who retreat back to Chip while being attacked, but are still able to get him the key before Cricket evidently pulls them back through the pipe as the showdown continues.

Now, Cricket is in the head with Chip and he is given a choice. Stop Chip, or stop the detonation sequence. He won’t be able to do both. He opts to stop Chip as he attempts a getaway, which becomes a showdown on the side of the statue.

Inside, the rest of the family is still in the eardrum and Gramma has a plan. She begins to fake intercom noises between the room they are in and the room Babe is in, breaking her voice as though she were trying to ask about the wedding. Of course she’s going to want to talk about that, but clearly can’t do it through the intercom, so she comes on in and starts giving the details before Gramma kicks off her wooden leg and hits Babe, knocking her out, and allowing the rest of the family to run free and work on aborting the detonation sequence.

The showdown outside continues, and it even results in Cricket chipping his teeth — Ohhhh we get it now. Blind rage, out for revenge on Chip, we’re there. The fight leads to Chip dangling from the edge and as the family is able to abort the sequence - with a little help from a barely conscious Babe - Tilly is able to talk down Cricket, and make him realize he’s not being himself.

Of course, Chip was relying on this niceness and makes a final move before he slips and falls into the statue wall and knocks out his remaining teeth before everything is done. Defeated, we see Chip, Babe, and the Order of the Fang arrested in a nice wrap-up montage that also sees Cricket’s teeth being fixed and the city thankful for the Greens.

And the craziest part? This wasn’t the season finale! There’s still more to come for season four! What’s next?!

You can catch this episode of Big City Greens now on Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW website. You can catch up with earlier episodes streaming now on Disney+.