The Greens Hit the Gym Before a Big City Blackout in Latest "Big City Greens" on Disney Channel

The Greens explore the newest Gym in Big City before Cricket has to figure out how to stay out late for the new drone show on the Big City waterfront in the latest Big City Greens.

Flexed

There is a brand new gym in Big City and it happens to be right in the neighborhood near the Greens house. As such, the family is there to check out the place. Cricket is excited, this is his opportunity to get buff, and Bill shows off what life on the farm has done to his muscles, which Cricket hopes Bill will teach him to do in the gym. Too bad this gym is full of the fanciest, high-tech equipment around and Bill has no idea what to do with it.

As they are exploring, Bill knows that Cricket is impressed by him right now and is trying to sound like the “flex-pert" and show him how to use all of these machines but finds himself clueless. Especially in comparison to everyone else in the space. Fortunately for him, he finds a lone dumbbell, largely abandoned and covered in spider-webs on the floor nearby and starts showing off some curls to Cricket - who finds this particular exercise boring as it's not taking place on one of these fancy machines.

Elsewhere in the gym, Gramma Alice is walking around and commenting on the younger generations and their athletic prowess - especially if they ever found themselves in a war. Moments later, she finds Gloria is waiting on an appointment with a personal trainer, but they had to cancel. So now, Alice volunteers to be her trainer and channels her inner drill instructor to get Gloria on her foot and motivated. It actually is working quite well and Gloria is amped and loves it - so much so that Gramma is getting tired herself and finding it hard to be motivated and give Gloria the motivation.

Tilly is wandering around and discovers some highly immersive treadmill pods that simulate a live walking environment, and there are some good virtual destinations to enjoy (save for Burbank). She jumps in and enjoys a nice stroll through a French countryside when her imagination takes over and makes it medieval France. And since the pod is so immersive, when she stumbles out of the pod and off of the treadmill she still believes she is there, finding tortured peasants bent into grueling positions (Yoga) and even soldiers preparing for battle (Boxing training).

It’s actually this boxing training that is Gloria and Gramma, where Alice just wants to go sit down and take a nap, but alas, Gloria (in a twist) is the one that is keeping her moving.

Back in the weight room, Cricket finally tells Bill that he wants to use the newer, nicer, tech-savvy machines and Bill finds one that seems simple enough - an inverting contraption that works better than he might think. As soon as he straps his feet in and leans back, he rotates into an upside-down position. Cricket takes advantage of the opportunity to start playing with the new high tech machines and finds himself in a leg press and sets it to “don’t do it bro" which overloads the machine and starts pinning Cricket into a position he can’t get out of and could get crushed in - and Bill can’t help him out.

Tilly comes wandering through and finds the peasant (in her imagination) stranded upside down for his crimes and calls him out, when a blindfolded Gloria comes through fighting Tilly (still in her trance) and happens upon a stranded Bill. Gloria, naturally gifted in the gym apparently, picks up the entire machine Bill is trapped in and throws him across the room toward Cricket. As she launches him, someone nearby is shocked and spills their water on Tilly, breaking her daze. Bill crash lands near Cricket and breaks free from his workout shackles and uses his farming muscle to free Cricket from the machine. However, all the damage done and the spectacle made have gotten the Greens kicked out of the new gym.

After Dark

There’s a drone show taking place on the Big City waterfront tonight and Remy breaks the news to Cricket. The problem is that drone shows take place after dark, well after Cricket is supposed to be home. So, he decides to go get some clarification on how black & white the rules set by his dad are. After some discussion, we get the rule: As long as Cricket is home within five minutes of the street lights coming on, he won’t be punished. If he is home after that, he has to do the dishes for a month.

With this parameter in place, Cricket, Tilly, and Remy (let’s be real, mostly Cricket) set out to outsmart Bill, so Cricket focuses on part of the rule in particular. The street lights. If those come on, that’s his timer…so what if they don’t turn on? That’s the ticket. He tries breaking them with rocks, climbing onto them and dismantling them, or even just knocking them down at street level. Fortunately, an electrician is nearby and says there’s no way that the street lights won’t turn on unless the whole city loses power. He also mentions that the only way that can happen is if the circuit is overloaded, which can happen by turning on too many appliances.

So, it’s off to Remy’s where the boys start turning on everything in their house to see if that will affect the entire city’s power supply - after all - the Remington mansion is probably the biggest house in the city. Back at the Green’s, Bill asks where Cricket went since he already suspects that they’re up to no good and Tilly (who did not go to Remy’s) explains that he ran off laughing mischievously. A father always knows, and his son is up to something.

Back at Remy’s, they have everything plugged in and the only thing left that could take up power is an older nightlight that has been kept in a drawer. They plug it in, hedging all their bets on this one device. Alas, it doesn't illuminate - at first. Then when it finally does, its incandescent light is what pulls that last bit of power and turns Big City into a state of darkness…and emergency. The boys may be happy, but the rest of the city’s population is panicking.

Bill is looking out the window and sees the power go out and thinks its a big coincidence that the power would go out right now and realizes this must have been Cricket’s doing. He thinks he’s outsmarted his father, but alas. He has not. Bill runs across the city in an attempt to figure out how to get the power back and stumbles upon the same electrician that talked to the kids earlier, who said that the only way to get the power back right now is to get the city’s wind turbine in motion again. After an attempt to turn in manually, he falls into the water and climbs on the dock and finds the drone show operator, who too has been outsmarted by his son and explains that any idiot can operate these drones.

Well it just so happens that Bill can be any idiot, and he takes over the show, using the drones to show Cricket that he has been caught. As such, the rules still apply and Bill uses the drones to power the turbine, giving Cricket five minutes to get home - starting now.

The chase is on somehow Cricket knows how to drive a high-lift? As the countdown continues and winds down, Cricket finds himself on the porch with seconds to spare with Bill blocking him from going through the door. The rule says Cricket has to be in the house - there was no rule that Bill had to let him in the house.

We then cut to Cricket coming up with more ways he could have gotten out of doing the dishes, and Bill has a few to retort. While this is all taking place, Tilly comes home covered in merchandise from the Drone Show, which she clearly attended with no questions asked.

This episode of Big City Greens is now available on Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW website. It will arrive on Disney+ later this month with other Season 4 episodes.