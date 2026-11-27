If the kids want Christmas to last way longer than necessary, they should move to Orlando.

It's Christmas (and Winter) once again in Big City, but the Green children want to keep the holiday season around forever, while Gloria tries to live up to the success of her cousin once more in the latest Big City Greens.

Forever Christmas

We open on the Green family as the Christmas celebration is over, though it doesn’t seem like anyone (except for maybe Gramma) wants it to end. This happens every year though, and the holiday must conclude. Gramma gives the kids one last gift in the form of some hand-knitted hats for Cricket and Tilly to wear. Bill is also tasked with chopping up the Christmas tree now that Christmas is over - much to his chagrin. Bill loves a good Christmas tree and can’t seem to part with it.

As the kids are cleaning up they are lamenting the loss of Christmas. As they go outside as part of their cleaning duties, they find Wendy Woolery (voiced by special guest Megan Stalter) who approaches them gushing over their knit caps. She offers to purchase them and teases a wad of cash when the kids get the idea - if they can sell the hats again and again, they can keep using the money to have Christmas everyday. Special decorations, gift exchanges, all the things that make Christmas great can be funded again and again.



And with that, the sale is made. It’s also hurried because Wendy’s car is being towed, but that’s neither here nor there. The kids go out and buy more gifts and decorations and make Christmas happen in their room again, complete with gift exchange as they give each other glove fists that make their hands look like “The Incredulous Bulk.”

But to keep Christmas going forever, they need the capital. The capital that came from selling Gramma’s knit caps. So, the kids head to Gramma and explain that they want more caps, since they lost the others. Gramma agrees and makes them (with love!) for a second time around. This repeats again and again, and ventures beyond knitted caps to knitted shirts, sweaters, and accessories like knitted cell phone cases.

Meanwhile, Bill still can’t seem to part with the Christmas tree and is refusing to chop it up into firewood now that Christmas is over.

Eventually, Gramma runs out of yarn to knit more goods with. As she ventures into town, she sees passersby wearing hats that look an awful lot like ones that she would make. She also spots some of those hand-knitted wool cell phone cases around too.



She comes to the inevitable conclusion, the only rational explanation that there could be - the kids were robbed. As she returns home to make sure that they’re okay, she discovers the truth. They’re selling all her goods for more toys and Christmas fun. When the kids eventually return, Gramma is waiting for them and they come clean pretty quick, explaining that they cashed in on her love to keep Christmas going forever. Gramma quickly decides - if that’s what the kids want, that’s what the kids will get.

The next morning, it’s Christmas again, completely with presents wrapping and all the usual festivities now served up in rapid fire succession. As the kids are exhausted after a crash course in the holiday, Gramma says they’re doing it all again in only a few minutes. This repeats in a militaristic fashion again and again until the kids are burnt out. Complaining, the kids say that this isn’t fun anymore. As Gramma knowingly asks why its not fun for them, especially since they love Christmas and this is exactly what they wanted, Cricket points out the absence of any love in their new Christmas celebrations.

This is exactly what Gramma was getting at, there is no love. You know, the love that went into making those knit caps. The point was well received by the kids, who decided to turn it all around and re-give all the gifts and toys to the people of the city. Gramma sees right through this, but also accepts the gesture as an apology and gets in on the fun, even telling Bill that its time to put the tree back up because they’re doing Christmas all over again.



Sadly, it was too late for Bill’s tree.

Skate Expectations

The family is at the Gloria + Green Cafe when we learn its quite an exciting day for one Gloria Sato. Why? Her cousin Emily is coming to visit.

Devotees might wonder why this is exciting, especially since cousin Emily is arguably the root cause of many of her anxieties as Gloria’s own parents keeps comparing her to her cousin, making her goals seem unaccomplished and her life as unfulfilled.

Well, Gloria is excited because it seems that Emily has lost her job, all while Gloria is running a successful and stable business. So with Emily coming to the cafe, now it’s Gloria’s chance to rub something in Emily’s face.

However, it’s all smiles when Emily shows up - but why?!

Turns out, Emily has just been cast in an ice skating performance of Swan Lake on Ice! Which, to Gloria, makes no sense since Gloria has the background in figure skating since she skated competitively throughout high school. How could Emily be in Swan Lake on Ice?!

Gloria, doing her best to stop herself, still lied and said that she too had been cast in an upscale and artistic ice skating show. Emily bites the bait and agrees to come see her show when it debuts, before she jumped on a horse that came to her rescue and trotted away from the cafe.

Now, Gloria needs to figure out what to do. She has not been cast in any show and needs to do it soon. After hearing ideas from everyone in the family (except Cricket, for obvious reasons) she and Tilly, who has adopted a new character as an agent for Gloria and gets her setup at the ice rink in the park.

Gloria is doing surprisingly well, which I guess we should have expected with the earlier exposition of her competitive skating background. However, being great at skating is even surprising Gloria, who takes to the skies in a jump that doesn’t necessarily end as planned. While the talent scouts in attendance we originally impressed, her midair collision and bumpy landing ruined any chance of her getting cast. However, one scout - Pam Ramablam - saw the hit she took and offers her a job.

Gloria shows up at the arena to find out that she has been cast in Croblins on Ice. Her job? Dance around and fight the other Croblin cast and explode with farts. This is substantially less elegant and impressive than say, Swan Lake. She can’t do this. However, Pam tells her to make the role her own, and Gloria took that to heart.



Three days later, she has turned Croblins on Ice into the most elegant ice ballet ever, even wowing Pam, who understood all the metaphor and dances that Gloria peppered into the performance. However, this is not the way of the Croblins which is what the audiences have paid to see. Back to the farts.



As showtime draws near, Gloria calls Emily to tell her not to come to the arena as there is a fire and the show has been cancelled. Too bad Emily is already there so that plan doesn’t work out. Worse, Emily has now seen Gloria trying to hide. Emily explains that she really wants to see her cousin because something has FINALLY gone right for her.

The word hits Gloria hard, and she goes out to do her best, and with Tilly lurking around it can happen. Croblins on Ice begins, and while Gloria is hesitant to stick with the show, Tilly turns off the arena lights and introduces “Gloria on Ice!” After Tilly has clearly tied up Pam to allow this to happen.

Gloria goes into her beautiful routine and though the audience is booing and disappointed at first, they quickly come around as the rest of the cast performs this beautiful show.

Eventually, they do get the fart that they are looking for when Gloria, still in full Croblin costume, takes off into the sky again and lands, rocketing her - as her costume explodes perfectly timed with a giant fart - into the sky, twirling and spinning in the moonlight and snow, as Tilly has also inadvertently caused the arena roof to open and retract.



The crowd erupts into thunderous applause, Cricket is so moved that he’s crying, Emily is proud, and the show could not have gone any better for Gloria. She lands majestically while the crowd cheers, but this is Gloria after all, and she gets run over by the zamboni.

Roll credits.



This episode of Big City Greens is now available on Disney Channel and Disney+.





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