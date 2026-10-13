Early Episodes of "Big City Greens" Now Available to Stream on Hulu
The first two seasons are available on Hulu now, welcoming new fans and allowing established viewers a chance to revisit.
Hulu is getting a dose of Disney Channel as the earlier seasons of one of the network's most successful series are now available on that streaming platform.
What's Happening:
- While they have long been on Disney+ and Disney Channel (as well as the linear network's on-demand venue, DisneyNOW), the hit animated series, Big City Greens is now available on Hulu.
- While the show is currently in the middle of debuting episodes from the fifth season, only the first and second season will be featured on the Hulu platform.
- Originally premiering on Disney Channel back in 2018, Big City Greens is a smash-hit series for the network, created by brothers Chris Houghton and Shane Houghton.
- The series follows a mischievous country kid named Cricket Green and his family as they adjust to life in a big, unfamiliar city. Using this simple fish-out-of-water premise, we get to see the Green family - accustomed to rural life and ushered rapidly into an urban environment - experience a world where almost everything feels strange.
- Now in its fifth season, the series has expanded its world building and developed into a much broader comedy series complete with recurring characters, running gags, holiday specials, and more.
- The first and second seasons, while getting new (and revisiting!) fans acclimated with the Green Family include a number of the series' acclaimed episodes, including the first Halloween episode, "Blood Moon," among others like "Bear Trapped," "Coffee Quest", "Phoenix Rises," and "Uncaged," and of course, the multi-episode arc surrounding "Chipocalypse Now," which features the Green family's biggest enemy - Chip Whistler.
- Hulu viewers will also be able to see the first Christmas episode, "Green Christmas," which was Emmy nominated for Outstanding Writing for an Animated Program.
- It also includes a personal favorite of this writer, "Quiet Please" - a spot on parody of the movie A Quiet Place, though far more comedic than terrifying and taking place in the middle of a library.
- This news comes on the heels of a licensing agreement between Disney and Netflix, which will see more library titles and Disney exclusives added to that platform.
- While this news pertains to classic episodes of Big City Greens on Hulu, it seems that Disney is cross-pollenating as it were amongst its own streaming services, as well as those outside its corporate umbrella.
- You can catch seasons one and two of Big City Greens now streaming on Hulu. The full series is currently available on Disney+.
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