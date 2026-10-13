Early Episodes of "Big City Greens" Now Available to Stream on Hulu

The first two seasons are available on Hulu now, welcoming new fans and allowing established viewers a chance to revisit.

Hulu is getting a dose of Disney Channel as the earlier seasons of one of the network's most successful series are now available on that streaming platform.

What's Happening:

While they have long been on Disney+ and Disney Channel (as well as the linear network's on-demand venue, DisneyNOW), the hit animated series, Big City Greens is now available on Hulu.

While the show is currently in the middle of debuting episodes from the fifth season, only the first and second season will be featured on the Hulu platform.

Originally premiering on Disney Channel back in 2018, Big City Greens is a smash-hit series for the network, created by brothers Chris Houghton and Shane Houghton.

The series follows a mischievous country kid named Cricket Green and his family as they adjust to life in a big, unfamiliar city. Using this simple fish-out-of-water premise, we get to see the Green family - accustomed to rural life and ushered rapidly into an urban environment - experience a world where almost everything feels strange.

Now in its fifth season, the series has expanded its world building and developed into a much broader comedy series complete with recurring characters, running gags, holiday specials, and more.

The first and second seasons, while getting new (and revisiting!) fans acclimated with the Green Family include a number of the series' acclaimed episodes, including the first Halloween episode, "Blood Moon," among others like "Bear Trapped," "Coffee Quest", "Phoenix Rises," and "Uncaged," and of course, the multi-episode arc surrounding "Chipocalypse Now," which features the Green family's biggest enemy - Chip Whistler.

Hulu viewers will also be able to see the first Christmas episode, "Green Christmas," which was Emmy nominated for Outstanding Writing for an Animated Program.

It also includes a personal favorite of this writer, "Quiet Please" - a spot on parody of the movie A Quiet Place, though far more comedic than terrifying and taking place in the middle of a library.

This news comes on the heels of a licensing agreement between Disney and Netflix, which will see more library titles and Disney exclusives added to that platform.

While this news pertains to classic episodes of Big City Greens on Hulu, it seems that Disney is cross-pollenating as it were amongst its own streaming services, as well as those outside its corporate umbrella.

You can catch seasons one and two of Big City Greens now streaming on Hulu. The full series is currently available on Disney+.