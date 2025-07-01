"Big City Greens" Leaves the Farm Behind (Kind Of) For a Fantasy World in Latest Episode

The latest Big City Greens on Disney Channel takes us into an elaborate fantasy world that Tilly has built and needs to maintain - as long as she does her chores, before she and Cricket get put on retainer as Remy’s parents need some uncommon help.

Saxon Saxability

We open to quite the royal affair, where we learn that Saxon is a lowly member of this royal court, led by Lord Argyle (an argyle sock) with his affection and attention focused on his childhood friend and love interest, Lady Mopsley. It’s after this fantasy world is established that we quickly realize that Tilly and Cricket are running this period drama show in their imaginations, before they are interrupted by Bill.

The issue is that Tilly has not completed her chores for the day - which is to weed some of the garden’s crops. This is especially surprising considering that Cricket has finished his chores for the day, washing the Kludge. Granted, he used water balloons, but still. It got done.

Since Cricket is done with his chores but Tilly is not, Cricket volunteers to take over the toy drama and promises to help get Saxon ready for the upcoming ball, as it’s his only shot at love with Lady Mopsley. It’s a nice enough offer until we realize that Cricket has added his own toys into the mix.

As Tilly is outside, she grows nervous about leaving Saxon with Cricket, watching them through the window and seeing that Cricket has introduced more of his toys into the mix, or in her mind - adding more suitors that Lady Mopsley could potentially fall in love with, not Saxon. Panicking, Tilly takes a weed whacker to the weeds, chopping them into little stumps so she can run back inside. We then see her fantasy world playing out, where Saxon is indeed outshone by some of the other gentlemen that Cricket has introduced into the court - including a transforming truck robot, a velociraptor, and a cowboy. All of whom are incredibly charming.

As she goes back inside and sees this all taking place in her fantasy world, Bill comes in once again and scolds Tilly for not doing her chore properly, demanding that she go back and do it again. Tilly outright refuses, and Bill resorts to taking Saxon away until she finishes the weeding.

Now, Saxon cannot be with Lady Mopsley and that doesn’t stand with Tilly, who vows that she will go steal Saxon back out of her father’s room. Cricket, who has never done the “triple crown" of going into dad’s room, undoing a punishment, and ignoring their chores, is shocked and tries to stop her. But it’s too late. Tilly is ready to kick the door down and save her friend.

We cut to the fantasy world once again, where Tilly rescues Saxon from his captive dungeon cell, and quickly prepares him as best she can for the big ball tonight, and his moment with Lady Mopsley. She needs to write her tips down, but instead gets pulled from her fantasy into the real world when she finds her father’s to-do list. She realizes that there are so many things on it, many far more important than helping Saxon and stops for a bit to focus on what is really important. Her dad has been busy all day, and still has barely made a dent in his to-do list. Ultimately deciding to help her father with his list, Bill finally discovers Tilly weeding with the help of Saxon. As such, when everything is said and done, Bill not only relinquishes Saxon from his dungeon in the fantasy world, but Knights him as well, joining in the fantasy as a king. Now, Saxon has the credentials needed for Lord Argyle to allow a dance with Lady Mopsley, just as she had always wanted. In a nice moment, we think Tilly is going to ask her dad for a dance at the ball, instead pointing out that it was the Duchess of Rolly Chair (a rolling chair) that wanted to have the dance.

Remy Dillemy

It’s Remy’s half birthday and they are having a party - complete with half of a birthday cake. Cricket, Tilly, and Vasquez are there, and eventually Remy’s parents show up too though they seem to be preoccupied with work during their appearance.

As the time for gifts draws near, Remy receives gifts from his friends and bodyguard that are quite personal and have a meaning - Tilly gives him a painting of his pet snake, Cricket a jar of mustard mixed with ranch (Mranch), and Vasquez the “Mages and Mazes" video game. His parents got him a fountain pen, personalized with his name. While Remy had quite a different reaction to the other gifts, and quite the disappointed one with theirs, they come to the realization that they might not spend enough time with Remy and don’t know their son as well as they think they do.

Shortly thereafter, they decide to recruit some help to get to know their son - by giving Cricket and Tilly brand new cell phones that they can use to contact them when needed for advice. Things like what foods to buy, what activities to do, etc.

Remy’s parents are doing quite well wooing and impressing Remy, mostly thanks to Cricket and Tilly. Later, when Remy says something about spending time with Vasquez, the Remingtons decide it’s time to say goodbye to the loyal bodyguard and fire him - with a smile. SPOILER ALERT: He does come back by the end, but we’ll get there. Don’t worry Vasquez fans.

This also comes after we learn that Remy isn’t allowed to see Cricket and Tilly, as his parents are trying to keep all of his attention on them. Later, as they are going through family photo albums, they realize that they have not been present for most of his milestone moments, and decide to try and recreate them for the camera. This is when Remy has had enough, and learns of Vasquez’s firing - angering Remy.

Meanwhile, Vasquez - in a post firing stupor - has made it to the Green’s household where Cricket and Tilly learn of the firing and side with him. Refusing to answer their new phones.

After Remy grows even more annoyed, especially with all the pens, his parents are scrambling as they have no source of help anymore, and eventually come to the conclusion that this cannot be just an overnight process. They apologize to their son, and they all agree to start at a smaller level.

Vasquez is rehired, the Remington’s take the new phones back from Cricket and Tilly. In exchange, they get a brand new box of Remy-engraved fountain pens.

This episode of Big City Greens is now available on Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW website. You can also catch up with earlier episodes streaming now on Disney+.