For Real Life? "Bluey" Movie Sets Theatrical Release Date
Get ready for feature-length fun in Brisbane with our Blue Heeler friends!
Bluey is on her way to the big screen, bringing the pop-culture phenomenon and her family to theaters everywhere in 2027.
What’s Happening:
- BBC Studios and Walt Disney Studios, in partnership with Ludo Studio, announced that the feature-length Bluey movie will be released in cinemas August 6, 2027.
- Written and directed by Bluey creator Joe Brumm and produced by Ludo Studio in collaboration with BBC Studios, the CG-animated feature is produced by Amber Naismith (Happy Feet, The LEGO Movie) and co-directed by Richard Jeffery (Bluey, Series 1–3).
- The film features returning voice talent Melanie Zanetti and David McCormack as Mum (Chilli) and Dad (Bandit). The movie marks the big-screen debut of the beloved blue heeler and her family, bringing the Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning series to life like never before.
- Joe Brumm is the executive producer, alongside Justine Flynn for BBC Studios, with Charlie Aspinwall and Daley Pearson from Ludo Studio. For Disney, the film will be overseen by David Greenbaum, president of Disney Live Action and 20th Century Studios, and his team.
- Story details and additional information about what will be seen in the film are anticipated in the future, but are unavailable as of press time.
Bluey: The Series
- The series, which first arrived in Australia in 2018, follows Bluey, a bright and imaginative now 7 year old Blue Heeler pup who lives with her family in Brisbane.
- The series was picked up for international audiences via Disney Jr. and Disney+, and has become a phenomenon, running for three seasons and has a number of minisodes as well.
- The series is filled with charm, humor, emotional intelligence and animation that is crafted with intention and care.
- Part of the massive success of the show is that it is cross-generational appeal, addressing big feelings with not just the juvenile audience, but the parents and other adults as well, addressing family dynamics through the cartoon canines Bandit and Chili.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com