Meet Disney Legend Bob Gurr at the Fine Arts Theater's Screening of "Bob Gurr: Living By Design"
Gurr is known as one of the driving (pun intended) forces behind the rides at the original Disneyland – but his legendary career goes much further beyond that.
The Fine Arts Theater in Beverly Hills will be hosting a screening and Q&A of Bob Gurr: Living By Design next month.
What's Happening:
- Experience a magical afternoon at the Fine Arts Theater in Beverly Hills with the second LA screening of Bob Gurr: Living By Design—an inspiring documentary that not only highlights Bob Gurr's legendary contributions to Disney, but also offers an intimate look at his full life of creativity, adventure, and design beyond the parks.
- Bob Gurr himself will be in attendance for this special event, which includes a post-screening audience Q&A where fans can hear Bob’s stories firsthand.
- Gurr famously designed most (if not all) of the ride vehicles for Disneyland’s oldest attractions, including Autopia, the Disneyland Monorail, the Matterhorn Bobsleds, the Submarine Voyage, and The Haunted Mansion.
- The film first premiered last year in Glendale, just down the road from Walt Disney Imagineering's headquarters.
- The screening at the Fine Arts Theater takes place on Saturday, February 28 at 3:00 p.m. PT.
- Tickets are available at FandomProductions.com.
Disneyland Handcrafted:
- Bob Gurr also appears in Leslie Iwerks' new documentary, Disneyland Handcrafted, which is now streaming on Disney+ and Disney's YouTube channel.
- Iwerks, who previously made The Imagineering Story for Disney+ and is the granddaughter of animator Ub Iwerks, who worked alongside Walt Disney on the creation of both Oswald the Lucky Rabbit and Mickey Mouse.
- The new documentary focuses on the construction of the original Disneyland in Anaheim, California under the supervision of Walt Disney himself and through the hard work of hundreds of talented craftspeople.
- For this project, Iwerks unearthed never-before-seen footage and original audio recordings from the Walt Disney Film Archives.
- Check out Ben's review of Disneyland Handcrafted – a must see documentary for any fan of Disney Parks.
