Former Imagineering President Bob Weis Brings Disney Legends to New Audio Adaptation of “A Christmas Carol”
A veritable who's who of names Disney fans will recognize bring the story to life.
Disney Legend Joe Rohde is paying a ghostly visit to Ebenezer Scrooge in a new audio adaptation of A Christmas Carol from former Walt Disney Imagineering president Bob Weis, who directs and narrates the free production on his Dream Chasing podcast.
What's Happening:
- Former Walt Disney Imagineering President Bob Weis is using his stacked Rolodex to create a unique audio recording of the classic Christmas story, A Christmas Carol.
- The first installment of Weis’ rendition of A Christmas Carol can now be streamed as part of the Dream Chasing podcast, typically reserved for Weis' book of the same name.
- The first episode runs approximately 41 minutes and begins with Marley’s Ghost, a voice that some Disney fans might find a bit familiar.
- Joel Montague voices Scrooge, while Joe Rohde, the Disney Legend and Imagineer known for his work on Disney’s Animal Kingdom, plays Marley.
- The production’s cast also includes several familiar Disney names. Though, the episode description notes that some performers join the story in later installments:
- Matt Olmos as Bob Cratchit and Danielle O’Farrell as Mrs. Cratchit.
- Eric Beigel as the Ghost of Christmas Past and Steve Davison as the Ghost of Christmas Present.
- Disney Legend Bob Gurr and voice actor Corey Burton as the charitable gentlemen.
- Reagan Prettyman, Jackson Prettyman and Will Alley as Tiny Tim.
- Jody Maberry joins Weis as an executive producer. The production also features original music composed and performed by Dr. Gabriel Petricelli, sound effects designed by Ben Harrington and Sound Sculpture Inc., and additional music from the Dapper Dans.
- Weis previously spoke with us about his books Ghost Dog and Dream Chasing, the former of which takes place around Disneyland's Haunted Mansion.
- Weis posted more about the audio rendition on his Facebook page, saying, "Many of you who know me will confirm that I love holidays. This year, since I had read all of DREAM CHASING and all of GHOST DOG, I thought - well why not read all of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol? When I realized what a literary landmark it is and how hard that would be for me, I thought why not ask for help - from some Disney luminaries and Imagineers? No one hesitated! Well that’s how our DREAM CHASING PODCAST of this classic began. Thanks to the amazing talents of our DREAM CHASING PODCAST team, Jody Maberry and Lyndsey Barnes specifically and incredible talents like Disney Legends Bob Gurr and Joe Rohde, to sound effects geniuses like Ben Herrington, music impresarios like Gabriel Petrocelli, and so many wonderful cast and music voice professionals, to fantastic Disney artists like Eric Robison. Please join us today - and every week until Christmas Eve, for a new interpretation of a classic story with plenty of unique voices and touches. Join us for the Dream Chasing Podcast of Charles Dickens A Christmas Carol! As you are driving long distances, or cooking with family, we hope you enjoy this classic story and we hope you’ll let us know what you think!"
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