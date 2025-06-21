Former Head of WDI Bob Weis Shows Up on "Good Morning America" to Discuss "Dream Chasing"
Weis explained that his book is not a biography, but hopes it serves as a source of inspiration.
Bob Weis, former president of Walt Disney Imagineering, appeared on Good Morning America yesterday to talk about the importance of dreamers while talking about his latest book, Dream Chasing.
What’s Happening:
- In the interview, Weis reflects on his time spent at Walt Disney Imagineering, which only oversaw two parks when he started at the division, and had 12 by the time he left.
- Weis says this is not so much a biography, but to serve as an inspiration to dreamers everywhere and those who support those dreamers as well.
- He also talks about how some dreams seem overnight, but cites Shanghai Disneyland and its seven-year development as a particularly sticking point that when some things seem impossible, with a little work and dedication those dreams can be achieved as well.
- When asked what his favorite Disney thing is (character or otherwise), Weis explains that it was the Disneyland classic, the Haunted Mansion. This also gives him the chance to bring up his other book, Ghost Dog, which is a fictitious novel he wrote around the same time as Dream Chasing.
- You can catch the interview in full below.
- For more information about Ghost Dog and a bit more about Dream Chasing, be sure to check out our interview with Weis over here.
What About Bob?
- Bob Weis is a prominent figure in the field of theme park design and development, namely at Walt Disney Imagineering. He started there in 1980, and became a key player in the creation of some of the most iconic attractions and experiences at the Disney Parks. Weis held various roles within the company, overseeing the “Studio Tour" which evolved into the Disney-MGM Studios (now Disney’s Hollywood Studios), a major creative role in the development of Tokyo DisneySea, and later, ultimately rising to the position of President of Walt Disney Imagineering in 2016.
- He also oversaw the radical redesign of Disney California Adventure in the late 2000s, and took the helm of the development of the Shanghai Disney Resort.
- Having left Walt Disney Imagineering in 2021, Weis has now written the aforementioned two books (Ghost Dog and Dream Chasing), and consults on creative projects. You can also see a tribute to Bob Weis in window form at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, above Hollywood & Vine next to the popular Roger Rabbit silhouette window.
