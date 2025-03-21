Book Review: "A Touch of Blood" by Sajni Patel Takes Readers on an Epic Battle for Salvation

The Greek mythology tale of Persephone and Hades has come alive with a mixture of Indian lore and the creative mind of author Sajni Patel in the newest action-packed tale, A Touch of Blood.

In Patel’s latest narrative from the Rick Riordan Presents imprint at Disney Books, we meet Eshani who makes a deal for the safety of her people during a deadly war, and now she must come clean on her debt. Eshani must exchange her life as part of the deal she made.

Dragged into the Nightmare Realm, Eshani learns that not everything is at it seems, as she struggles to make sense of her new reality, and what she can do. In the land of darkness, where terror and nightmares reign, Eshani learns that the Shadow King is truly the monster to fear. Our heroine learns that this lord of the dead, (love the connection in this element of the story to mythology of Persephone and Hades), intends to harness Eshani to achieve something seemed impossible, immortality.

Amidst danger and fear, Eshani has an ally in the form of Hiran. He must come to terms with his own shortcomings and try to survive if he hopes to reclaim what was once his. Eshani has an entire realm of problems to deal with, and Hiran might be her best chance for mutual survival.

Sajni Patel has shown how mythology can inspire writers with brilliant minds to create a new story. The long-held tale of Persephone being dragged to the Underworld by Hades to be his wife is a staple of every Greek Mythology book and has been retold countless times for a millennium. The fact that Patel has used these stories as a jumping off point for her own creative work is brilliant on her part.

In Patel’s previous work A Drop of Venom we saw how she took the legend of Medusa and spun it to a new life in the tale of Manisha. Now in A Touch of Blood, Eshani is Persephone, and readers will get a greater appreciation for the character that we think we know. Traditionally Greek Mythology stories sometimes struggle to show a deeper dimension to some characters. Medusa and Persephone are just two examples of those characters that seemed to be the victims of violence, patriarchy, and classicism, that makes them a footnote to the stories of the gods.

Patel cracks through these long held narrative tales and builds out full fledged characters that are likeable and relatable to modern readers. It’s easy to connect with Eshani as she struggles to survive, as well as to try and out maneuver the Shadow King.

Hiran is an interesting secondary lead. Patel could have made this story singularly focused on Eshani, but it is the unification of Hiran and Eshani that bring the novel’s resolution to fruition and makes for some exciting battle scenes.

A story like A Touch of Blood has ample character development, shades of humanity in a world that is far from human and culminates in an epic battle that is akin to the glorious cinematic fighting found in Lord of the Rings.

Just as Eshani is about to claim her success and defeat the High Lord, she makes a declaration as triumphant as Eowyn does in The Return of the King. For most of the novel Eshani has been seen as just a girl, a mortal girl who has no power and can do nothing. Her line to the High Lord, “Know that a little mortal girl killed you," is so satisfying, that I was smiling broadly from cheek to cheek.

Of all the Rick Riordan Presents novels, Sajni Patel’s works are some of the riskiest, and thrilling adventures to read. Straying far from the modern settings, Patel has crafted beautifully elegant stories of heroism, strength, and the ability to adapt.

Readers will journey to a new world with A Touch of Blood, and while they are there, will no doubt enjoy the adventure that is to be experienced.