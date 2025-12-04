"Las Culturistas" Legends Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers Set to Co-Write & Star in New Searchlight Film
Following their success with "Fire Island", Yang and Rogers team up again for a new film based on the infamous Berghain quest.
Berghain, but make it Bowen & Matt. The Las Culturistas legends are teaming up once again, and this time, they’re taking their cultural canon straight to the silver screen in a brand-new Searchlight comedy inspired by one of the internet’s most chaotic quests.
What’s Happening:
- Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers, Emmy-nominated comedians, beloved podcasters, and co-hosts of the culture-shaping Las Culturistas, are officially stepping back into the spotlight together. Searchlight Pictures has tapped the duo to co-write and co-star in a new untitled comedy inspired by the viral, multi-part Search Engine podcast investigation “Why didn’t Chris and Dan get into Berghain?” The real-life story follows two Americans who travel across the globe in hopes of entering the notoriously exclusive Berlin techno club… and fail spectacularly.
- Now, Yang and Rogers are giving the saga a queer, comedic glow-up worthy of the Las Culturistas canon.
- The film will be co-written and co-led by Yang and Rogers, reuniting them with the studio behind Fire Island, their critically acclaimed queer modern classic. The project is being produced by Olivia Gerke and Oly Obst of 3 Arts Entertainment, with Search Engine host PJ Vogt and longtime collaborator Sruthi Pinnamaneni on board as co-producers. Searchlight executives Richard Ruiz and Daniel Yu will oversee development under Co-Heads DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas.
- Yang and Rogers’ partnership is already a cultural staple. Their podcast Las Culturistas, winner of Podcast of the Year at the iHeart Radio Podcast Awards in both 2023 and 2025, has steadily reshaped the pop-culture conversation with its mix of incisive commentary, gay excellence, and joyful absurdity. TIME Magazine recently named it one of the 100 Best Podcasts of All Time.
- In 2024, the Las Culturistas Culture Awards made the jump from downtown legend to televised event, airing on Bravo for the first time before heading to Peacock for streaming. Renewed and growing, the awards cemented the duo as curators of culture as much as creators of it.
- Bowen Yang continues his reign as one of the most celebrated cast members on Saturday Night Live, earning five Emmy nominations and starring as Pfannee in Wicked: For Good. He’ll next be heard opposite Bill Hader in Warner Bros.’ upcoming animated adaptation of The Cat in the Hat.
- Matt Rogers, fresh off Netflix’s dark comedy No Good Deed alongside Lisa Kudrow and Ray Romano, also recently appeared in Aziz Ansari’s Good Fortune. He can currently be seen in Apple TV+’s new season of Palm Royale.
- While plot details are being kept under wraps, the Berghain-inspired premise alone hints at a comedy rooted in travel mishaps, gatekeeping absurdity, queer friendship, and the universal experience of trying and failing to “get in.” With Yang and Rogers’ comedic rhythm and Searchlight’s track record of elevated comedy, the film is already shaping up to be one of 2026’s most talked-about projects.