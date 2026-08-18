Go Behind-The-Scenes of the New Short Film "Once A Princess, Always A Princess" as World Princess Week Continues
Look at all that craftsmanship!
A day after the debut of the new short, Once A Princess, Always A Princess, fans can now go behind the scenes of the new live-action short film celebrating this year's World Princess Week.
What's Happening:
- Disney is sharing a behind-the-scenes look at how they brought some of the princess magic to life in their new short, Once A Princess, Always A Princess.
- The new short, debuting as part of World Princess Week, features a lot of magic makers behind the scenes with this sneak peek at the production showcasing the love and care that went into creating the short.
- While only on screen for a few moments, we're big fans of the puppets of some favorite princess sidekicks, like Jaq, Gus, Sebastian, Flounder, Abu, and others.
- Take a look behind the scenes in the new video below.
- This is all a reveal into the magic behind the new short film, Once A Princess, Always A Princess, which debuted earlier this week as part of World Princess Week.
- The new live-action short film from filmmaker Alex Prager is about two girls from neighboring apartments who start a friendship through a shared love of Disney Princesses.
- While we see them playing in their youth, we do emphasize that one can always be a princess, well into adulthood.
- If you haven't yet, be sure to check out the new short below.
- Once A Princess, Always A Princess is also available to watch on Disney+.
- Are you still a princess as an adult? A special Peloton class will also arrive as part of World Princess Week later this week, featuring classic Disney princess tunes incorporated into the workout!
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