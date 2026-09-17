New Forest Lawn Museum Exhibit Explores the Lives and Legacies of Walt Disney and Hubert Eaton

California Visionaries explores the relationship between Walt Disney and Forest Lawn founder Hubert Eaton through artifacts, concept art, archival photos, and more.

Two influential figures in California history will be brought together in a new exhibition exploring their lives, creative philosophies, and lasting legacies. Forest Lawn Museum will present California Visionaries: The Lives and Legacies of Walt Disney and Hubert Eaton from September 19, 2026, through February 7, 2027.

What’s Happening:

The exhibition examines the personal and creative relationship between Walt Disney and Hubert Eaton, founder of Forest Lawn Memorial-Parks, while highlighting the surprising parallels between the two California visionaries and the institutions they built.

Although Disney and Eaton are best known for very different contributions to American culture, the exhibition explores how their lives followed remarkably similar paths. Both traveled from Missouri to California, where they established organizations that would become deeply woven into the cultural landscape of the state and the country.

Disney's influence can be seen throughout entertainment, animation, and theme parks, while Eaton transformed the traditional concept of a cemetery into a destination centered around art, architecture, gardens, and cultural experiences through Forest Lawn. Their shared interest in creating immersive environments and bringing art to broad audiences forms part of the story explored throughout California Visionaries.

Disney and Eaton first met in the 1930s and developed a lasting relationship that continued throughout their respective careers. The exhibition explores the ways the two men inspired one another, as well as the philosophical and artistic ideas that influenced the environments they ultimately created.

For Disney fans, the exhibition will feature a variety of artifacts connected to Walt Disney and Disneyland, including icons from beloved Disneyland attractions. Visitors will also be able to see original sheet music from the Walt Disney Music Legacy Library, providing a look at the musical history behind some of Disney's most recognizable works.

The exhibition will also showcase newly discovered photographs from the Forest Lawn Museum archive, along with concept art and additional materials that help tell the story of Disney and Eaton's relationship and individual accomplishments.

The timing of the exhibition carries particular significance. In 1966, Disney served as an honorary pallbearer at Eaton's funeral. Disney himself died just a few months later in December 1966. Both men are interred at Forest Lawn-Glendale, creating a physical connection between their legacies that continues more than half a century later.

California Visionaries marks the 60th anniversary of their deaths by looking back at the lives they built and the influence they continue to have on generations of visitors, artists, creators, and fans.

By bringing together Disneyland-related artifacts, archival photographs, music, concept art, and other materials, the exhibition offers visitors an opportunity to explore a lesser-known chapter of Walt Disney's history while learning more about his relationship with Eaton.

California Visionaries: The Lives and Legacies of Walt Disney and Hubert Eaton will be on display at Forest Lawn Museum from September 19, 2026, through February 7, 2027. The exhibition is designed for visitors of all ages and offers a unique look at two men whose ideas helped shape distinctive California institutions that remain part of the state's cultural landscape today.

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