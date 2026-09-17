Marvel Studios Releases Three New "VisionQuest" Posters Featuring Disney+ Series' Central Characters

We're less than one month away from the debut of Marvel Television's VisionQuest on Disney+, and this morning Marvel Studios unveiled three new posters for the live-action series, each focused on one of the new show's central characters.

What's happening:

This morning Marvel Studios released three new character posters for Marvel Television's upcoming live-action Disney+ series VisionQuest, which will conclude the trilogy started by WandaVision in 2021 and continued in Agatha All Along in 2024.

The three characters featured in the individual posters are Paul Bettany as Vision, James Spader as Ultron, and Ruaridh Mollica as Tommy Maximoff / Thomas Shepherd.

MCU fans have a lot to pore over in these three posters, as they feature lots of details and potential clues as to what we might expect to see when Marvel Television's VisionQuest debuts on Disney+ on Wednesday, October 14.

Last month during D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Marvel Television also released a trailer for VisionQuest:

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