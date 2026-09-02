"Cars: Route 66 Road Trip" Retrospective Series Debuts for Film's 20th Anniversary

2026 marks the 20th anniversary of the release of the original Cars, and as part of the celebration, Pixar is going back to where it all began. The first episode of a new YouTube series is here, returning to Route 66 and revisiting some key people and places that inspired the film.

What's Happening:

Cars franchise manager Jay Ward revealed back in July that a new YouTube series dedicated to Cars would debut in September.

Today, the first episode of Cars: Route 66 Road Trip arrived. The first episode is titled "The Origin."

The series is hosted by Travel Content Creator Jo Franco and will see her travel down Route 66, visiting people and locations that inspired the filmmakers.

The first episode includes a conversation in Galleta, KS, with author Michael Wallis, whose book Route 66: The Mother Road inspired director John Lasseter to call him. Wallis suggested the first Route 66 research trip and would go on to voice Sheriff in the movie.

They also visited the old rusted tow truck that directly inspired Mater.

From there, Franco and Pixar animator Bobby Podesta travel to the Rock Cafe in Stroud, OK, to meet Dawn Welch, the cafe owner who inspired Sally Carrera.

Check out the full first episode for yourself below.

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