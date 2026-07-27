A New Cars Series Is Coming To YouTube For The Film's 20th Anniversary
Get your kicks on Route 66.
2026 is the 20th anniversary of the release of the first Cars movie from Pixar and the studio will celebrate with a brand new series that will take fans on their own journey down Route 66.
What's Happening:
- Cars creative director Jay Ward recently spoke at the Walt Disney Family Museum as part of the 20th anniversary of the release of the first film. During a conversation about the film and Route 66, which celebrates its 100th anniversary this year, Ward dropped an interesting piece of news.
- As part of the 20th anniversary of Cars, a new series was recently filmed for YouTube that will take viewers down Route 66, visiting many of the people and locations that inspired the film.
- The series is currently set to launch some time in September.
- Since this wasn't any sort of formal announcement, just an aside during a longer talk by Ward, a lot of details weren't mentioned, so it's unclear how many episodes there will be, how long they will be, or how whether they'll be released over time or all at once.
More Cars news:
- There's a good chance the news series will likely be released on YouTube alongside the planned theatrical re-release of Cars which is also scheduled for September.
- The next chapter of the Cars franchise is designed for a younger audience as Disney Jr. has announced a new series Cars: Lightning Racers currently planned to launch in 2027.
- Disney Parks have also gotten in on the anniversary action as a Lightning McQueen popcorn bucket was made available at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort earlier this summer.