Giant Prints, Classic Characters: Chalk Line Unveils New Disney Graphic Hoodie Lineup

Chalk Line, known for its bold statement pieces and vintage-inspired sportswear, is teaming up with Disney for a brand-new hoodie collection that celebrates some of the most iconic characters and films in animation history.





Featuring standout designs from Toy Story 2, Goofy, Mickey Mouse, The Lion King, Aladdin, and Donald Duck, this collection is full of color, personality, and unmistakable Disney charm. Each hoodie is engineered for real-world comfort but designed like wearable art, with oversized graphic prints splashed across both the front and back. Whether you’re a ‘90s kid chasing nostalgia or a modern collector craving character-forward style, these new releases deliver everything you’d expect from Chalk Line’s signature aesthetic.





While the graphics bring the wow factor, the craftsmanship brings the longevity. Every hoodie is:

Made from 100% French Terry cotton for breathable, high-quality comfort

True to size for that classic Chalk Line fit

Designed with knit sleeve cuffs and waist for structure without stiffness

Built with side pockets for functionality without bulk

Machine washable (inside out, cool water!) for easy care

Officially licensed by The Walt Disney Company

These aren’t “collectibles you can’t wear.” These are collectibles designed to be worn





From streetwear lovers to longtime Disney fans, this collection has wide appeal. The huge prints give the hoodies a contemporary edge, while the character choices tap deep into the emotional core of every Disney generation. Chalk Line has a reputation for capturing team spirit and here, they’ve used that same energy to celebrate the characters millions of fans grew up with. The Chalk Line x Disney collection is available now, featuring all six character hoodies in limited quantities.





