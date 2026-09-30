New 'Chibi Tiny Tales" Shorts Take Us Back to the World of "The Doomies"
Just in case you forgot how French this series can be...Crepes and Mimes!
A number of new Chibi Tiny Tales shorts are taking us back to Ouimper and the world of the Disney+ animated series, The Doomies, a for a few more paranormal adventures.
What's Happening:
- A number of new Chibi Tiny Tales shorts have arrived, this time in the world of The Doomies.
- Previously, we've seen a number of standalone shorts from The Doomies that tie into the main series, playing out like the vlogs of Bobby and Romy (AKA The Doomies) on their social media channels.
- This appears to be the first time that we have branched out to the stylized world of Chibi Tiny Tales for their unique spin on stories in the animated worlds we know and love.
- Two shorts have arrived in recent days, bringing us back to the coastal town of Ouimper, home of a number of paranormal events and creatures that we recall from the full animated series on Disney+.
- In the first of the two new shorts, the rune's magic opens up a crack in the ground to take hold of a display of cheese in a nearby window in the town of Ouimper.
- The stack of cheese becomes an insatiable cheese monster who starts to hunt Bobby and Romy.
- To fight back (after getting their social-media worthy photo first), the two find themselves at a nearby crepe cart and whip up a giant crepe to toss and trap the monster in.
- Their first attempt works, and the evil spirits that took over the cheese are snuffed out and now Ouimper has a giant crepe mess on its hands to deal with.
- Fortunately, Ouimper has no shortage of fans of cheese who descend upon the giant crepe and help clean up the mess - by eating it.
- Check it out in the short below.
- The latest of the shorts features Bobby and Romy enjoying the antics of a street mime in the town of Ouimper who is taken over by the rune's magic, erupting out of the ground.
- As such, get ready for a lot of mime-style fun, which isn't too uncommon considering that Chibi Tiny Tales are largely dialogue free. As the duo of supernatural vloggers battle it out with the possessed mime, passersby think that this is part of the mime's routine - and toss some cash in the direction of the antics.
- Once they realize the value of their fighting, the trio team up for a finale and thank the crowd.
- Check it all out in the short below.
- The full series, The Doomies, debuted on Disney+ back in June of this year.
- In it, we follow Romy and Bobby, who have inadvertently opened a portal to evil in an attempt to increase views on their paranormal vlog channel, turning their tranquil coastal town into a hotspot for terrifying creatures of doom.
- Four shorts have been promised to come from the new series, and the shorts blend seamlessly into the overall series as they are designed and presented as the vlog entries that their channel would post.
- You can catch the full series streaming now on Disney+.
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