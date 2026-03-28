Call-In Coverage In The Form of Kiff Chatterly in Latest "Chibi Tiny Tales" at Disney Channel
But Barry was in the theme song in that one Chibi Tiny Tales short a while back...
It's another universe crossover, combining a classic Disney animated TV show with a current hit in the latest Chibi Tiny Tales short.
What's Happening:
- Doing what the platform does best, a new Chibi Tiny Tales has been released featuring a mashup between the universes of both Kiff and the classic series, Chip 'N Dale Rescue Rangers.
- We start in the realm of the latter, before Chip is stuck in bed with a cold, leaving Dale to call someone else he knows from the Disney Television Animation universe- Kiff!
- Now, the Rescue Rangers go on the mission with Kiff in tow, while Barry tends to a sick Chip in order to get his BFF back.
- The mission is relatively simple it seems, and over as soon as Kiff comes across Fat Cat and playful tugs on his mustache, causing him to fall backwards and into a crate for capture.
- As the Rescue Rangers return, Barry has nursed Chip back to health, but it seems Barry has caught whatever Chip had. Perhaps this means a sequel short is in order, bringing Dale to the world of Table Town.
- Check it all out in the full short below.
- The full series follows Kiff, an optimistic squirrel whose best intentions often lead to complete chaos, and her best friend Barry, a sweet and mellow bunny. Set in the bustling mountains, where animals and magical creatures live together in harmony, the series features the duo, who take the town by storm with their endless adventures and zest for life. Each half-hour episode, comprised of two 11-minute stories, includes a new original song.
- Chibi Tiny Tales is a comedy short series featured on Disney Channel. Following Big Chibi 6: The Shorts, various Disney Channel shows and movies would follow suit in Chibi format. The interstitials started airing on June 7, 2020, starting with one of the Disney Channel shows: Amphibia. On October 4, 2020, Disney Channel uploaded As Told by Chibi featuring Halloweentown, a Disney Channel Original Movie that was the first film to be in Chibi format.
- You can also catch up with previous Chibi Tiny Tales shorts, and catch up with Kiff on Disney Channel, the DisneyNOW website, and on Disney+.
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