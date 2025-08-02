"StuGo" Takes Over "Chibi Tiny Tales" Once Again as Dr. Lullah Teases the Mutants and Kids with Delicious Food
The plot of this short is eerily similar to an early episode of the main series where the kids compete for their food against the mutants.
Another new Chibi Tiny Tales brings us back to the island from StuGo, where we get to watch a new(?) experiment in civility from Dr. Lullah.
What’s Happening:
- Another new Chibi Tiny Tales short has arrived, again featuring the characters and friends from the newer Disney Channel animated series, StuGo.
- In the new short, Dr. Lullah is doing an experiment to see who is more civilized by tempting both the children and the island’s mutant residents with plates of food that they begin to enjoy together.
- Until, Dr. Lullah tempts both groups by offering a single cupcake, which gets the groups to turn on each other before they realize they are being watched by Dr. Lullah.
- Once again, they turn the tables and begin working together, this time setting their sights on Dr. Lullah herself - and it’s a lot like the episode of the main series, “Dog Eat Dog," which is now streaming on Disney+.
- Check out the full short below.
- This Chibi Tiny Tales short comes from the world of StuGo, an original animated series about six middle schoolers who get tricked into attending a fake academic summer camp by a mad scientist. What started as three months of learning transforms into an adventure of a lifetime on a tropical island filled with mind-reading manatees, giant fighting fungi and fashion-forward mutants.
- Chibi Tiny Tales is a comedy short series featured on Disney Channel. Following Big Chibi 6: The Shorts, various Disney Channel shows and movies would follow suit in Chibi format. The interstitials started airing on June 7, 2020, starting with one of the Disney Channel shows: Amphibia. On October 4, 2020, Disney Channel uploaded As Told by Chibi featuring Halloweentown, a Disney Channel Original Movie that was the first film to be in Chibi format.
- Fans can catch the new StuGo-based interstitial short on Disney Channel proper, or on the Disney Channel YouTube where it is now streaming. You can also catch up with previous Chibi Tiny Tales shorts at our page here.
- You can catch the full first season of StuGo streaming now on Disney+.
