Another of Lullah's Experiments Promises New Fun in Latest "Chibi Tiny Tales" Short on Disney Channel

Disney Channel’s Chibi Tiny Tales is taking us the island featured in StuGo for another of Lullah’s experiments, once again putting the mutants, monsters, and kids against each other.

What’s Happening:

The latest installment of the Disney Channel short series, Chibi Tiny Tales, takes us once again to Dr. Lullah’s island from the animated series, StuGo .

Several trials are undertaken - each of which the monsters seem to fail - as they each protect an egg from any harm that could be brought upon it. Larry and Chicho do quite well, but the Monsters aren’t that great.

But does that really matter for Lullah’s results when anyone could skew them by offering a sizable bribe?

Take a look at the full short below.

This Chibi Tiny Tales short comes from the world of StuGo, an original animated series about six middle schoolers who get tricked into attending a fake academic summer camp by a mad scientist. What started as three months of learning transforms into an adventure of a lifetime on a tropical island filled with mind-reading manatees, giant fighting fungi and fashion-forward mutants.

Chibi Tiny Tales is a comedy short series featured on Disney Channel. Following Big Chibi 6: The Shorts, various Disney Channel shows and movies would follow suit in Chibi format. The interstitials started airing on June 7, 2020, starting with one of the Disney Channel shows: Amphibia. On October 4, 2020, Disney Channel uploaded As Told by Chibi featuring Halloweentown, a Disney Channel Original Movie that was the first film to be in Chibi format.

Fans can catch the new StuGo-based interstitial short on Disney Channel proper, or on the Disney Channel YouTube where it is now streaming. You can also catch up with previous Chibi Tiny Tales shorts at our page here.

You can now catch up with StuGo on Disney+