New "Chibi Tiny Tales" Short Heads Back to World of "ZOMBIES" for a Peppy Adventure
It's always some kind of monster, isn't it?
A new Chibi Tiny Tales short on Disney Channel takes us back to the world of ZOMBIES for a bit of a mishap with one of Eliza’s creations.
What’s Happening:
- The latest Chibi Tiny Tales short on Disney Channel revisits the ever-growing world of ZOMBIES, and this time, Eliza has a new growth serum that gets a little out of hand.
- You see, it has accidentally spilled onto Addison’s cheerleading pom pom, causing the classic cheerleading prop to become a towering, ferocious beast.
- Now, the crew must act together to defeat this peppy new monster, and it’s up to Eliza to save all of her friends!
- Check out the new Chibi Tiny Tales below.
- Chibi Tiny Tales is a comedy short series featured on Disney Channel. Following Big Chibi 6: The Shorts, various Disney Channel shows and movies would follow suit in Chibi format. The interstitials started airing on June 7, 2020, starting with one of the Disney Channel shows: Amphibia. On October 4, 2020, Disney Channel uploaded As Told by Chibi featuring Halloweentown, a Disney Channel Original Movie that was the first film to be in Chibi format.
- ZOMBIES is a music and dance filled story set in the fictitious world of Seabrook, a cookie-cutter community brimming with perky conformity 50 years after a zombie apocalypse. Today, the zombies pose no threat but are required to live in Zombietown, an isolated, rundown community infused with their unique creative spirit.
- Eliza has been in the ZOMBIES movies since the initial installment. She is a well-natiured and smart zombie who cares for her friends and fellow zombies to the point of willing to start a revolution for them. She is the best friend of Zed, and was very protective of him at first when it came to his budding relationship with Addison, but now, three movies later, they are all a close-together group.
- You can check out each of the ZOMBIES titles, streaming now on Disney+. You can also catch up with previous Chibi Tiny Tales shorts at our page here.
