"Chibiverse" Brings Back "Amphibia" Big Bad for Grandparent-Stealing Plot with "Primos" Pals

The 7-minute short is part of a longer episode on the network.

Portions of Chibiverse episodes have been making their way onto YouTube, and Disney Channel has debuted a recent segment that sees a big villain from Amphibia trying to take over the Chibiverse with a little help from all the grandparents.

What’s Happening:

Disney Channel is taking us on another adventure into the Chibiverse , and this time one of our friends from Primos is taking on the big baddie from Amphibia, while teaming up with a spy from Phineas & Ferb .

. However, it seems that they might not need so much help when the grandparents, including Pop from Primos and Gramma Alice from Big City Greens , start infusing their wisdom with their trademark crankiness. As they start criticizing Darcy for her use of modern-day tech, the entire system begins to fail.

This short, officially titled “Grandparent Napped," debuted as part of a full episode of Chibiverse, which debuted on April 26th, which also featured the stories “Mabel’s Dream Date," and “Space Race." Each of the short stories is seven minutes or so, comprising the full episode.

