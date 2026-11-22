Disney Legend Chris Berman Remembers Longtime ESPN Partner and Friend Tom Jackson
The former Broncos linebacker and NFL analyst died Friday at age 75.
Disney Legend Chris Berman is remembering Tom Jackson, his friend and longtime ESPN on-air partner, following the former NFL analyst’s death at age 75.
What's Happening:
- In addition to his remarks on Sunday NFL Countdown, Disney Legend Chris Berman has shared his thoughts on the passing of former co-host Tom Jackson.
- Berman shared in his statement, "All of us are stunned. I'm stunned, we're stunned and you're stunned. We've lost one of the human beings to ever walk the planet, Tom Jackson. I was fortunate to work side by side with Tom for 30 years, primarily on NFL PrimeTime and Sunday NFL Countdown. It was a labor of love for our whole time, both in front of the camera and behind it. We always hoped our viewers enjoyed the shows as much as we did bringing it to them every week. Tom was so much more than an accomplished NFL analyst. There was nobody kinder, more thoughtful, more loyal, or more engaging than him. And when it came to laughter, Tom's was frequent and unmistakable. He is easily summed up by this classic old song - 'He's got sunshine on a cloudy day.' Nobody knew this better than his wife Jen and his daughters Taylor and Morgan. Our hearts bleed for them. We thank them for lending Tom to us. Tom was my best friend professionally and personally. If you ever met him or just knew him from watching ESPN, he was your best friend too."
- The news of Jackson's passing came from the Denver Broncos, who also shared a post honoring who they called "one of the most talented, most beloved, and most memorable figures in Denver Broncos history."
- According to the Broncos, Jackson died on Friday, November 20.
- Jackson joined ESPN in 1987 after a 14-season playing career with the Broncos. That year, he and Berman began their partnership on NFL PrimeTime and worked together on Sunday NFL Countdown and other programs.
- After Jackson retired from ESPN in 2016, the pair reunited for an ESPN+ revival of NFL PrimeTime in 2019, as we previously reported.
- ESPN named its NFL studio in Bristol, Connecticut, for Berman and Jackson in 2017, recognizing their 29-year on-air partnership.
- As a Broncos linebacker, Jackson was part of Denver’s Orange Crush defense, played in two Super Bowls and earned three Pro Bowl selections. He was inducted into the team’s Ring of Fame in 1992.
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